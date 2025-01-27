Polydimethylsiloxane Market to surpass USD 3.1 billion by 2034, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polydimethylsiloxane Market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 3.1 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growth is attributed to the extensive use of PDMS across various industries, including personal care, healthcare, construction, and automotive, driven by its unique flexibility, water resistance, and durability.

The high-molecular-weight PDMS segment was valued at USD 809.4 million in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 6% during 2025-2034. Meanwhile, low-molecular-weight PDMS continues to dominate applications requiring enhanced flexibility and smooth finishes, particularly in the personal care and household care sectors. Its integration into hair care products, skin creams, and polishes is expanding, especially in regions like Asia-Pacific and North America, where consumer preferences favor lightweight, non-greasy formulations.



PDMS fluids, valued at USD 709.9 million in 2024, are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034. These fluids play a crucial role as lubricants, conditioning agents, and moisture barriers in personal care, household care, and industrial processes. Their widespread adoption in the construction industry, particularly for sealants and waterproofing solutions, is driven by the growing focus on sustainable building practices. The fluids’ ability to deliver smooth, non-oily finishes also bolsters their demand in cosmetics and skincare formulations.



The personal care and cosmetics segment, valued at USD 456.1 million in 2024, is anticipated to grow at a robust 6.9% CAGR through 2034. PDMS’s contribution to enhancing product smoothness, spreadability, and water resistance makes it a preferred ingredient in skin creams, sunscreens, and hair conditioners. The sector’s growth is particularly strong in Asia-Pacific and North America, regions marked by rising consumer expenditure on high-performance, long-lasting beauty products. This aligns with the industry’s shift toward durable, innovative formulations.



U.S. polydimethylsiloxane market was valued at USD 586.3 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR through 2034. This growth is driven by the material's application in key industries such as healthcare, automotive, electronics, and industrial manufacturing. The U.S.’s reputation as an innovation hub, with regulatory support for advanced materials and increasing demand for durable, high-quality products, positions it as a significant player in the global PDMS landscape.

Companies including Arihant Solvents and Chemicals, Chengdu Silike Technology, Dongguan City Betterly New Materials, H.N.K. Silicone Enterprise, Merck Kgaa, Momentive Performance Materials, Sandoo Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Wacker Chemie, Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products are some firms working in polydimethylsiloxane industry.

This polydimethylsiloxane market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Million) & volume (Tons) from 2021 to 2034, for the following segments:

Market, By Type

Low-molecular weight PDMS

High-molecular weight PDMS

Ultra-high molecular weight PDMS

Market, By Form

Fluids

Elastomers

Resins

Gels

Market, By Application

Medical and healthcare

Personal care and cosmetics

Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Industrial processes

Household care

Others

