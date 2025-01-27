B2C E-Commerce and Shopper Insights Report 2025-2028: Retail E-Commerce is Forecasted to Reach Nearly $8 Trillion by 2027, Making Up Over 20% of Global Retail Sales

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2C E-Commerce and Shopper Insights: 2025 to 2028 Market Forecasts and Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2027, retail E-Commerce sales are projected to account for more that 20% of total global retail sales, according to the B2C E-Commerce and Shopper Insights report, highlighting key trends and forecasts for the global B2C E-Commerce market.
The report delves into key trends shaping the future of retail, including regional growth drivers, consumer shopping behaviors, and the increasing influence of social and cross-border commerce.
Retail E-Commerce to Approach USD 8 Trillion By 2027
Retail E-Commerce is forecasted to nearly reach USD 8 trillion by 2027, making up over 20% of global retail sales. Asia-Pacific will dominate with almost USD 5 trillion in E-Commerce sales by 2028, representing more than 35% of the region's total retail sales. Latin America and Southeast Asia are expected to lead in growth rates, spurred by increased digital and mobile commerce adoption.
Social Commerce Drives Purchases on Platforms Like Facebook and TikTok
Social media is reshaping E-Commerce, with Facebook accounting for 37% surveyed of purchases globally in 2024. TikTok's influence has grown among younger shoppers, particularly millennials and Gen Z. Free delivery and lower prices are key motivators for online shoppers, while high delivery costs caused more than 40% of cart abandonments worldwide.
Cross-Border Shopping Accounts for 55% of Purchases Globally
Cross-border E-Commerce gained popularity in 2024, with 55% of global shoppers buying internationally. China led as the preferred destination, followed by the U.S.. Apparel and footwear were the most popular categories, but fraud concerns remain a hurdle for cross-border growth.
Key Questions Answered:
- What role does social media play in shaping global and cross-border E-Commerce trends?
- What is the projected global retail and E-Commerce growth for 2025 compared to 2024?
- How is the adoption of advanced technologies, like generative AI, impacting the E-Commerce landscape?
- What are the leading categories for cross-border purchases, and what is their share?
- What is the expected global online retail sales growth from 2023 to 2028, and what percentage of retail sales will still occur offline?
Company Coverage:
- Amazon
- Walmart
- TikTok
- Douyin
- Meta
- Youtube
- Snapchat
- Shein
- Temu
- Shopee
- Alibaba/Aliexpress
- Zalando
Countries Covered:
- USA
- Canada
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Framework and Approach
2.1. Global and Regional B2C E-Commerce Market Analysis: Trends and Forecasts (2021-2028)
2.1.1. Key Takeaways
2.1.2. Global and Regional B2C E-Commerce Market Analysis: Trends and Forecasts (2021-2028)
- Global: Overview of Retail & E-Commerce Sales Market, January 2025
- Global: Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2021-2027f
- Global: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, in % Year-on-Year Change, 2021-2027f
- Global: Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f
- Global: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, in % Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2028f
- Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f
- Asia-Pacific: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, & in % of Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2022-2028f
- USA: Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f
- USA: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, & in % of Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2022-2028f
- Canada: Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2027f
- Canada: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in CAD billion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2027f
- Western Europe: Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f
- Western Europe: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2028f
- Latin America: Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f
- Latin America: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2028f
2.2. Future of Online Retail: Regional Trends and Forecasts (2025-2028/2029)
2.2.1. Key Takeaways
2.2.2 Future of Online Retail: Regional Trends and Forecasts (2025-2028/2029)
- Global: Overview of Online Retail Sales Market, January 2025
- Global : Online Retail Sales as a Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2028f
- Global : Online Retail Sales, in USD trillion, 2023 & 2028f
- Asia-Pacific: Online Retail Sales, in USD trillion, 2023 & 2028f
- Southeast Asia: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2023 & 2028f
- USA: Online Retail Sales As A Share Of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2024 & 2029f
- USA: Online Retail Sales, in USD trillion, 2024 & 2029f
- USA: Share of Amazon and Walmart E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2029f
- Western Europe: Online Retail Sales, in USD billion, 2023 & 2028f
- Eastern Europe: Online Retail Sales, in USD billion, 2023 & 2028f
- Latin America: Online Retail Sales, in USD billion, 2023 & 2028f
2.3. Global E-Commerce, Social Media, and Mobility Payment Trends: Insights and Regional Highlights
2.3.1. Key Takeaways
2.3.2. Global E-Commerce, Social Media, and Mobility Payment Trends: Insights and Regional Highlights
- Global: E-Commerce Shopping Trends, January 2025
- Global: Digital Mobility Payments and Market Growth Overview, January 2025
- Global: Social Media Users Making A Purchase Through Social Commerce, in %, 2024
- Global: Baby Boomers Using Social Media For Brand Discovery, in %, 2024
- Global: Millennials Making Purchases on TikTok, in %, November 2024
3. Global Online Shopping Behaviour in 2024: Insights into Trends, Challenges, and Preferences
3.1 Key Takeaways
3.2. Global Online Shopping Behaviour in 2024: Insights into Trends, Challenges, and Preferences
- Online Shopper Frustrations, in % of Respondents, 2024
- Online Shopper Experience Improvements, in % of Respondents, 2024
- Important Benefits for Online Shoppers, in % of Respondents, 2024
- Social Media Platforms Purchased From, by Online Shoppers, in % of Respondents, 2024
- Most Popular Countries for Shopping on Each Social Media Platform, February 2023
- Online Marketplace Usage, in % of Respondents, 2024
- Online Shopper Preferences for Account Creation, in % of Respondents, 2024
- Online Payment Methods Preferred by Shoppers, in % of Respondents, 2024
- Reasons for Online Shopping Cart Abandonment, in % of Respondents, 2024
- Importance of Delivery Providers in Online Shopping Decisions, by Country, in % of Respondents, 2024
4. Global Cross-Border E-Commerce Trends in 2024: Destinations, Categories, and Shopper Behavior
4.1 Key Takeaways
4.2. Global Cross-Border E-Commerce Trends in 2024: Destinations, Categories, and Shopper Behavior
- Most Popular Countries for Buying Items from Abroad, in % of Respondents, 2024
- Share of Online Shoppers Buying from Retailers in Other Countries, in % of Respondents, 2024
- Share of Social Media Shoppers Buying From Retailers In Other Countries, in % of Respondents, 2024
- Share of Shoppers Under 45 Buying From Retailers In Other Countries, in % of Respondents, 2024
- Social Media Shopping Frequency, in % of Respondents, 2024
- Cross-Border Shopping Destinations, in % of Cross-Border Shoppers, 2024
- Top Categories for Cross-Border Purchases, in % of Cross-Border Shoppers, 2024
- Shoppers Reasons for Buying from Abroad, in % of Respondents, 2024
- Shoppers Reasons for Not Buying from Abroad, in % of Respondents, 2024
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t3dun
