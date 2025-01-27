B2C E-Commerce and Shopper Insights Report 2025-2028: Retail E-Commerce is Forecasted to Reach Nearly $8 Trillion by 2027, Making Up Over 20% of Global Retail Sales

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2C E-Commerce and Shopper Insights: 2025 to 2028 Market Forecasts and Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2027, retail E-Commerce sales are projected to account for more that 20% of total global retail sales, according to the B2C E-Commerce and Shopper Insights report, highlighting key trends and forecasts for the global B2C E-Commerce market.

The report delves into key trends shaping the future of retail, including regional growth drivers, consumer shopping behaviors, and the increasing influence of social and cross-border commerce.

Retail E-Commerce to Approach USD 8 Trillion By 2027

Retail E-Commerce is forecasted to nearly reach USD 8 trillion by 2027, making up over 20% of global retail sales. Asia-Pacific will dominate with almost USD 5 trillion in E-Commerce sales by 2028, representing more than 35% of the region's total retail sales. Latin America and Southeast Asia are expected to lead in growth rates, spurred by increased digital and mobile commerce adoption.

Social Commerce Drives Purchases on Platforms Like Facebook and TikTok

Social media is reshaping E-Commerce, with Facebook accounting for 37% surveyed of purchases globally in 2024. TikTok's influence has grown among younger shoppers, particularly millennials and Gen Z. Free delivery and lower prices are key motivators for online shoppers, while high delivery costs caused more than 40% of cart abandonments worldwide.

Cross-Border Shopping Accounts for 55% of Purchases Globally

Cross-border E-Commerce gained popularity in 2024, with 55% of global shoppers buying internationally. China led as the preferred destination, followed by the U.S.. Apparel and footwear were the most popular categories, but fraud concerns remain a hurdle for cross-border growth.

Key Questions Answered:

What role does social media play in shaping global and cross-border E-Commerce trends?

What is the projected global retail and E-Commerce growth for 2025 compared to 2024?

How is the adoption of advanced technologies, like generative AI, impacting the E-Commerce landscape?

What are the leading categories for cross-border purchases, and what is their share?

What is the expected global online retail sales growth from 2023 to 2028, and what percentage of retail sales will still occur offline?

Company Coverage:

Amazon

Walmart

TikTok

Douyin

Meta

Youtube

Pinterest

Snapchat

Shein

Temu

Shopee

Alibaba/Aliexpress

Zalando

Countries Covered:

USA

Canada

China

Japan

South Korea

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Framework and Approach

2.1. Global and Regional B2C E-Commerce Market Analysis: Trends and Forecasts (2021-2028)

2.1.1. Key Takeaways

2.1.2. Global and Regional B2C E-Commerce Market Analysis: Trends and Forecasts (2021-2028)

Global: Overview of Retail & E-Commerce Sales Market, January 2025

Global: Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2021-2027f

Global: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, in % Year-on-Year Change, 2021-2027f

Global: Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f

Global: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, in % Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2028f

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f

Asia-Pacific: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, & in % of Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2022-2028f

USA: Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f

USA: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, & in % of Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2022-2028f

Canada: Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2027f

Canada: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in CAD billion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2027f

Western Europe: Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f

Western Europe: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2028f

Latin America: Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f

Latin America: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2028f

2.2. Future of Online Retail: Regional Trends and Forecasts (2025-2028/2029)

2.2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2.2 Future of Online Retail: Regional Trends and Forecasts (2025-2028/2029)

Global: Overview of Online Retail Sales Market, January 2025

Global : Online Retail Sales as a Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2028f

Global : Online Retail Sales, in USD trillion, 2023 & 2028f

Asia-Pacific: Online Retail Sales, in USD trillion, 2023 & 2028f

Southeast Asia: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2023 & 2028f

USA: Online Retail Sales As A Share Of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2024 & 2029f

USA: Online Retail Sales, in USD trillion, 2024 & 2029f

USA: Share of Amazon and Walmart E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2029f

Western Europe: Online Retail Sales, in USD billion, 2023 & 2028f

Eastern Europe: Online Retail Sales, in USD billion, 2023 & 2028f

Latin America: Online Retail Sales, in USD billion, 2023 & 2028f

2.3. Global E-Commerce, Social Media, and Mobility Payment Trends: Insights and Regional Highlights

2.3.1. Key Takeaways

2.3.2. Global E-Commerce, Social Media, and Mobility Payment Trends: Insights and Regional Highlights

Global: E-Commerce Shopping Trends, January 2025

Global: Digital Mobility Payments and Market Growth Overview, January 2025

Global: Social Media Users Making A Purchase Through Social Commerce, in %, 2024

Global: Baby Boomers Using Social Media For Brand Discovery, in %, 2024

Global: Millennials Making Purchases on TikTok, in %, November 2024

3. Global Online Shopping Behaviour in 2024: Insights into Trends, Challenges, and Preferences

3.1 Key Takeaways

3.2. Global Online Shopping Behaviour in 2024: Insights into Trends, Challenges, and Preferences

Online Shopper Frustrations, in % of Respondents, 2024

Online Shopper Experience Improvements, in % of Respondents, 2024

Important Benefits for Online Shoppers, in % of Respondents, 2024

Social Media Platforms Purchased From, by Online Shoppers, in % of Respondents, 2024

Most Popular Countries for Shopping on Each Social Media Platform, February 2023

Online Marketplace Usage, in % of Respondents, 2024

Online Shopper Preferences for Account Creation, in % of Respondents, 2024

Online Payment Methods Preferred by Shoppers, in % of Respondents, 2024

Reasons for Online Shopping Cart Abandonment, in % of Respondents, 2024

Importance of Delivery Providers in Online Shopping Decisions, by Country, in % of Respondents, 2024

4. Global Cross-Border E-Commerce Trends in 2024: Destinations, Categories, and Shopper Behavior

4.1 Key Takeaways

4.2. Global Cross-Border E-Commerce Trends in 2024: Destinations, Categories, and Shopper Behavior

Most Popular Countries for Buying Items from Abroad, in % of Respondents, 2024

Share of Online Shoppers Buying from Retailers in Other Countries, in % of Respondents, 2024

Share of Social Media Shoppers Buying From Retailers In Other Countries, in % of Respondents, 2024

Share of Shoppers Under 45 Buying From Retailers In Other Countries, in % of Respondents, 2024

Social Media Shopping Frequency, in % of Respondents, 2024

Cross-Border Shopping Destinations, in % of Cross-Border Shoppers, 2024

Top Categories for Cross-Border Purchases, in % of Cross-Border Shoppers, 2024

Shoppers Reasons for Buying from Abroad, in % of Respondents, 2024

Shoppers Reasons for Not Buying from Abroad, in % of Respondents, 2024

