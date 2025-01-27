Polyglycerol Esters Market to Reach US$ 1,205.4 Million by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 7.4% | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Polyglycerol Esters Market was valued at US$ 592.5 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.4% to end up at US$ 1,205.4 Million by 2034.

Global demand for polyglycerol esters is rising rapidly with increased usage in the food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. Such compounds are being used more due to their characteristics as emulsifiers, surfactants, and stabilizers, while their eco-friendly and adaptable nature has added to their popularity. In the wake of increasing public awareness regarding food and cosmetics content, there has been a trend towards sustainable and natural ingredients, and this is driving the market forward.

Rising demand for safer, biodegradable alternatives in the food and cosmetics industries, along with the policies of governments in promoting green technologies are key trends in the polyglycerol esters industry. More companies in the market focus on partnerships, innovation, and new technologies to build up their market strengths. Some also increase their production capacities and expand product lines to cater to this rising demand across different sectors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The Polyglycerol Esters Market is projected to grow at 4% CAGR and reach US$ 1205.4 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 612.9 million between 2024 to 2034

between 2024 to 2034 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 4% in 2034

in 2034 Predominating market players ABITEC, ATAMAN KIMYA, BASF SE, Compass Foods Pte Ltd., Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Foodchem International Corporation, Guangzhou Cardlo biotechnology Co.LTD, Henan Chemsino Industry Co.Ltd, Lonza, NIHON EMULSION Co.Ltd., Oleon NV, Qingdao HuaYi Biological Technology Co.LTD., Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co.Ltd.

North America are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 177.9 million collectively

“Growing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly ingredients, increasing consumer preference for natural products, innovations in emulsifiers, and rising applications across food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Polyglycerol Esters Market:

ABITEC; ATAMAN KIMYA; BASF SE; Compass Foods Pte Ltd.; Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.; Evonik Industries AG; Foodchem International Corporation; Guangzhou Cardlo biotechnology Co.,LTD; Henan Chemsino Industry Co.,Ltd; Lonza; NIHON EMULSION Co., Ltd.; Olean NV; Qingdao HuaYi Biological Technology Co., LTD.; Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd; Others Key Players

Market Development:

To drive growth, companies in the polyglycerol esters market are shifting focus to explore new geographies and develop niche products for local requirements. Exploring emerging markets such as India and Brazil is highly opportune because of their fast-growing consumer base, increasing need for natural and sustainable ingredients, improvement in production efficiency, and new formulations for applications in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Recently, a strong growth trend seen was the rising numbers of mergers and alliances adopted by top firms as an entry strategy into expanding their products offered and widening the global footprint.

Industry News:

On September 2024, Evonik has formally opened its new production plant for cosmetic emollients at its site in Steinau. Manufactured via enzymatic process, these esters are involved in the double-digit million-euro plant which will augment Evonik's strong increases in production capacity as it faces growing customer demand for sustainable cosmetic emollients. This investment supports the reduction of Evonik's climate footprint and that of the cosmetic products of its customers.



On Jun 2023, HUAYI BIO-TECH has high-quality Polyglyceryl-10 laurate in supply. Caprylic/Capric Glycerides Polyglyceryl-10 Esters function as emulsifiers in cosmetic product formulations. Emulsifiers balance the mixture between oil and water, so this can be mixed suitably. The property is mainly useful in creams and lotions and emulsion-based goods.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the The Polyglycerol Esters Market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the color (Light Yellow, Amber, Light Tan, Brown), Functionality (Emulsifying Agent, Dispersing Agent, Stabilizing Agent, Lubricant), Formulation (Solid, Liquid, Powdered), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

