TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BNR4T868
Issuer Name
RENEWI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc  

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
23-Jan-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
27-Jan-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached2.2143022.8332415.0475434066404
Position of previous notification (if applicable)Below minimum thresholdBelow minimum thresholdBelow minimum threshold 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BNR4T868 1783842 2.214302
Sub Total 8.A17838422.214302%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap31/01/202531/01/2025Cash22330.002771
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/02/202504/02/2025Cash181360.022506
Cash-settled Equity Swap10/02/202510/02/2025Cash1228580.152504
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/03/202504/03/2025Cash33910.004205
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/04/202502/04/2025Cash30540.003785
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/05/202502/05/2025Cash29910.003704
Cash-settled Equity Swap14/05/202514/05/2025Cash1449370.179913
Cash-settled Equity Swap23/05/202523/05/2025Cash1386340.172089
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/06/202503/06/2025Cash5810.000719
Cash-settled Equity Swap12/06/202512/06/2025Cash1374010.170553
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/07/202502/07/2025Cash55640.006900
Cash-settled Equity Swap07/07/202507/07/2025Cash332450.041262
Cash-settled Equity Swap14/07/202514/07/2025Cash131000.016257
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/08/202504/08/2025Cash50330.006240
Cash-settled Equity Swap05/08/202505/08/2025Cash3315360.411541
Cash-settled Equity Swap13/08/202513/08/2025Cash5262100.653194
Cash-settled Equity Swap19/08/202519/08/2025Cash4732330.587433
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/09/202502/09/2025Cash2530.000314
Cash-settled Equity Swap18/09/202518/09/2025Cash550660.068354
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/10/202502/10/2025Cash19490.002416
Cash-settled Equity Swap27/10/202527/10/2025Cash295520.036678
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/11/202504/11/2025Cash35900.004448
Cash-settled Equity Swap28/11/202528/11/2025Cash134890.016743
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/12/202502/12/2025Cash17780.002205
Cash-settled Equity Swap10/12/202510/12/2025Cash146170.018144
Cash-settled Equity Swap22/12/202522/12/2025Cash138320.017169
Cash-settled Equity Swap31/12/202531/12/2025Cash11140.001376
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/01/202602/01/2026Cash4000.000496
Cash-settled Equity Swap05/01/202605/01/2026Cash24900.003086
Cash-settled Equity Swap19/01/202619/01/2026Cash8760.001086
Cash-settled Equity Swap20/01/202620/01/2026Cash500.000062
Cash-settled Equity Swap22/01/202622/01/2026Cash69960.008681
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/02/202603/02/2026Cash56380.006993
Cash-settled Equity Swap18/02/202618/02/2026Cash26150.003244
Cash-settled Equity Swap28/04/202628/04/2026Cash716050.088868
Cash-settled Equity Swap22/07/202622/07/2026Cash103950.012900
Cash-settled Equity Swap30/05/202830/05/2028Cash66930.008307
Cash-settled Equity Swap12/12/202912/12/2029Cash383350.047579
Cash-settled Equity Swap28/12/202928/12/2029Cash216490.026868
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/04/203104/04/2031Cash31420.003900
Cash-settled Equity Swap07/04/203107/04/2031Cash25710.003191
Cash-settled Equity Swap08/04/203108/04/2031Cash10000.001241
Cash-settled Equity Swap15/04/203115/04/2031Cash14890.001847
Cash-settled Equity Swap18/04/203118/04/2031Cash7970.000989
Cash-settled Equity Swap28/05/203128/05/2031Cash16010.001987
Cash-settled Equity Swap29/05/203129/05/2031Cash12700.001576
Cash-settled Equity Swap13/06/203113/06/2031Cash19660.002440
Cash-settled Equity Swap16/06/203116/06/2031Cash18700.002321
Cash-settled Equity Swap20/01/203220/01/2032Cash17370.002156
Sub Total 8.B2 22825622.833241%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan Securities plc   
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan Securities LLC   
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan SE   

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
27-Jan-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London