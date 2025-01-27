Get Ready for the Ultimate Game Day with Tilray Brands: Nationwide Brewery Events!

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce a series of game day events at its craft breweries nationwide, featuring premium craft brews paired with specially curated wing offerings designed specifically for game day fans. Participating breweries include SweetWater Brewing Co., Montauk Brewing Co., Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Co., 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Hop Valley Brewing Co., Redhook Brewing Co., Terrapin Beer Co., and Atwater Brewery. Each one of Tilray’s craft breweries is dedicated to providing fans with an exceptional experience for the BIG GAME on Sunday, February 9th, 2025. From lively watch parties to exclusive takeaway offers, various exciting activities are planned to ensure fans enjoy every moment.

Tilray’s lineup of game day specials and watch parties include:

SweetWater Brewing Co.

Location: SweetWater Taproom in Atlanta, GA

Taproom Touchdowns: Join SweetWater at their lively Atlanta Taproom, the proud home of the Atlanta United watch parties, for an unforgettable BIG GAME DAY celebration on Sunday, February 9th, 2025! Dive into SweetWater’s fan-favorite pub classics with a mouthwatering twist, all part of our must-try game day specials. Relish exclusive food and beverage deals that will keep your energy high and your spirits higher as you cheer on your team. The excitement doesn't end there—get ready for SweetWater’s quarterly giveaways and half-time raffles, offering you the chance to win unique, limited-edition prizes.



Can't make it to the Taproom? No worries! Sweetwater’s BIG GAME to-go specials ensure you can savor your favorite SweetWater dishes and brews while enjoying the game from the comfort of your home. Whether you're here with us or celebrating at home, don’t miss out on the ultimate game day experience with SweetWater!





Montauk Brewing Co.

Location: Fierro’s Pizza, Montauk, NY

BIG GAME SUNDAY at Fierro’s in-house: Montauk Brewing Co. is teaming up with Fierro’s Pizza in Montauk, NY, to bring you an unbeatable BIG GAME DAY experience on Sunday, February 9th, 2025! Join us for an exclusive special that combines the best of both worlds—Montauk’s delicious, refreshing brews and Fierro’s iconic, hand-tossed specialty pizzas. Celebrate the BIG GAME in style with friends and family and enjoy delicious food and drink deals that are perfect for any fan.



Breckenridge Brewery

Location: Breckenridge, Co., Fort Collins, Co., and Littleton, Co.

Join Breckenridge Brewery on Sunday, February 9th, 2025, at any of their three Breckenridge Brewery locations in Colorado for this year’s BIG GAME.

The O.G. Breckenridge Brewpub, CO : Celebrate the BIG GAME at our original Breckenridge Brewpub with Happy Hour beverage specials, curated Game Day slushies, and exclusive giveaways featuring Breckenridge Brewery team gear. Enjoy the game with breathtaking mountain views and a wide selection of beers.



Fort Collins, Co : Live closer to Fort Collins (F.C.), head to our F.C. Brewpub for an exciting game day experience with Happy Hour and BOGO offerings, special game day menu items, and thrilling giveaways every quarter. It's the perfect spot to enjoy the game with friends.



Breckenridge Farm House, Littleton, Co: Experience the BIG GAME differently at the Farm House. Start your day with our energizing 5k run, and then enjoy brunch at the pub, which is open to all—even if you don't run. Closer to game time, indulge in happy hour food and beverage options, participate in fun games, and watch the game on our outdoor screen. Don't forget to grab our convenient to-go meal packs for home enjoyment.



No matter how you choose to celebrate, Breckenridge Brewery has everything you need for an unforgettable game day across Colorado. Join us for great brews, delicious food, and exciting promotions.





Blue Point Brewing Co.

Location: Blue Point Brewing Brewpub in Patchogue, NY

Experience the BIG GAME on Sunday, February 9th, 2025, with Blue Point Brewing! Visit the Brewpub in Patchogue, NY, to enter Blue Point’s BIG GAME House Party raffle. Win a package with delicious pub food, Blue Point brews, and a custom party table, delivered on game day. Winners will be announced on Blue Point’s social channels at the beginning of February.



On game day, join the crew at the Bluepoint brewpub for extended hours, with drink and food specials, bucket deals, and exciting giveaways between quarters. Participate in our football toss competition for a chance to win great prizes.





10 Barrel Brewing Co.

Location: The 10 Barrel brewpubs in West Bend, East Bend, Portland, Oregon and Boise, Idaho

Gear up for an action-packed BIG GAME DAY at 10 Barrel Brewing Sunday, February 9th, 2025, happening across all our locations in West Bend, East Bend, Portland, Oregon, and Boise, Idaho. Indulge in craft food and craft beer with our exclusive happy hour specials, and dive into the excitement with a series of engaging competitions. Rally your friends or family for our 3-person ‘Magic Carpet’ relay challenge or showcase your skills in our ball throw competitions during the 1st quarter and half-time. Plus, seize the opportunity to grab some limited-edition merchandise.



Hop Valley Brewing Co.

Location: Hop Valley Brewing Co. home base pub in Eugene, Oregon and Springfield, Oregon

Hop Valley Brewing offers an unforgettable game day experience both at the pub and at home on Sunday, February 9th, 2025! At both the Eugene and Springfield pub locations, share a 6-pint Beer Tower with friends and enjoy the Pretzel and Pint Duo Deal. Be sure to participate in the Game Day Quarterly Drawing for a chance to win fantastic prizes like merch and beverages.



For those cheering from home, indulge in the ultimate to-go pack, perfect for a home feast, or savor the Game Day feast to-go, featuring wings, mozzarella sticks, frickles, and a specialty 12-pack beverage selection courtesy of Hop Valley.









RedHook Brewing Co.

Location: The Redhook brewpub in Ballard, Seattle

Seattle, join the ultimate BIG GAME festivities at Redhook Brewing on Sunday, February 9th, 2025! Whether you're at the pub or enjoying the game from home, we have everything you need. At the pub, delight in exclusive Brewlab food offerings paired with our renowned Redhook brews. Indulge in irresistible craft pizzas and burgers at special prices—double the flavors, double the excitement.



For those hosting at home, our Ultimate Group To-Go Game Day Packs are a touchdown, featuring two delicious pizzas, succulent chicken wings, and four refreshing Gameday Gold Lagers. It’s the perfect combination for a memorable game day with friends. Redhook Brewing is your go-to destination for mouthwatering food, refreshing drinks, and an unbeatable game day atmosphere. Don’t miss out—make your game day legendary with Redhook!





Terrapin Beer Co.

Location: Terrapin brewpub in Athens, GA

Terrapin-to-go: Score big with some of your favorite brews. Gear up for the BIG GAME on Sunday, February 9th, 2025, with Terrapin-to-go! Our lineup of fan-favorite beers is perfect for your game day celebrations, whether you're tailgating, hosting a watch party, or just chilling on the couch. Enjoy the refreshing High & Hazy IPA, the versatile IPA Survival Kit, and the bold Hopsecutioner IPA. With Terrapin-to-Go, you'll have everything you need to keep the excitement going and the good times flowing.







Atwater Brewery

Location: Atwater brewpub in Detroit, MI

Celebrate at home with the Atwater BIG GAME Survival Kit: Atwater has you covered with their wing and sandwich "Atwater To-Go" packs, available to order ahead of your watch parties. Enjoy Atwater’s tasty menu offerings in the comfort of your own home, perfect for hosting friends or a cozy game day in.







For additional details and updates on all our BIG GAME activities, along with product availability, please visit our brand websites. Always drink responsibly.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

