SRQ Resources Grants Stock Options

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRQ Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRQ) (“SRQ” or the “Company) announced today a grant to the Directors and Officers an aggregate of 1,430,000 stock options (Incentive Options), each exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.13 on or before January 24, 2035, being the date that is 10 years from their date of grant. The Incentive Options granted in connection with the Annual Grant will vest in four equal instalments over 18 months, with 25% of the Incentive Options vesting on the date hereof, and 25% of the Incentive Options vesting every 6 months afterward. All Incentive Options were granted in accordance with and subject to the Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan of the Company.

The grant of the Incentive Options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About SRQ Resources Inc.

SRQ is a Canadian base metals company exploring for nickel, copper, and platinum in the province of Québec. SRQ owns 1,173 exploration claims in the Canadian province of Québec, with Lac Brulé being the most advanced exploration project. The Lac Brulé property consists of 594 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 24,265 ha, located approximately 148 km west-northwest of the town of Mont-Laurier, Québec. A near-surface, Ni-Cu project, Lac Brulé is located on a 230km² virgin exploration property at a five-hour drive from Montréal. The project’s prospectivity for base metals has been confirmed by geological mapping, the presence of a surface gossan, and geophysical surveys. The presence of the historic Renzy Ni-Cu mine located 50 kilometers to the south-east and at the heart of the large regional pattern further adds to the area’s mineral exploration appeal.

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO

Tel: (514) 726-4158

