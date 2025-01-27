Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Tax Reporting Information

BRANFORD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced today the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 78590A109) and preferred stock (CUSIP: 78590A505) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2024:

COMMON STOCK TAX INFORMATION

Box 1a



Box 1b



Box 2a



Box 3



Box 5



Record Date Payable Date Rate per

Share Ordinary

Dividends Per

Share Qualified

Dividends Per

Share Total Capital

Gain Per

Share Nondividend Dist.

Per Share Section 199A

Dividends Per Share 04/09/2024 04/16/2024 $0.110000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.110000 $0.000000 07/29/2024 08/06/2024 $0.080000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.080000 $0.000000 11/18/2024 11/26/2024 $0.050000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.050000 $0.000000 Total $0.240000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.240000 $0.000000

PREFERRED STOCK TAX INFORMATION

Box 1a



Box 1b



Box 2a



Box 3



Box 5



Record Date Payable Date Rate per

Share Ordinary

Dividends Per

Share Qualified

Dividends Per

Share Total Capital

Gain Per

Share Nondividend Dist.

Per Share Section 199A

Dividends Per

Share 03/15/2024 03/30/2024 $0.484375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.484375 $0.000000 06/15/2024 06/30/2024 $0.484375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.484375 $0.000000 09/15/2024 09/30/2024 $0.484375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.484375 $0.000000 12/15/2024 12/30/2024 $0.484375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.484375 $0.000000 Total $1.937500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.937500 $0.000000



About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.