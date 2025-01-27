Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Tax Reporting Information

BRANFORD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced today the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 78590A109) and preferred stock (CUSIP: 78590A505) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2024:

COMMON STOCK TAX INFORMATION

   Box 1a

Box 1b

Box 2a

Box 3

Box 5

Record DatePayable DateRate per
Share		Ordinary
Dividends Per
Share		Qualified
Dividends Per
Share		Total Capital
Gain Per
Share		Nondividend Dist.
Per Share		Section 199A
Dividends Per Share
04/09/202404/16/2024$0.110000$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.110000$0.000000
07/29/202408/06/2024$0.080000$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.080000$0.000000
11/18/202411/26/2024$0.050000$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.050000$0.000000
 Total$0.240000$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.240000$0.000000
        
      

PREFERRED STOCK TAX INFORMATION

   Box 1a

Box 1b

Box 2a

Box 3

Box 5

Record DatePayable DateRate per
Share		Ordinary
Dividends Per
Share		Qualified
Dividends Per
Share		Total Capital
Gain Per
Share		Nondividend Dist.
Per Share		Section 199A
Dividends Per
Share
03/15/202403/30/2024$0.484375$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.484375$0.000000
06/15/202406/30/2024$0.484375$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.484375$0.000000
09/15/202409/30/2024$0.484375$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.484375$0.000000
12/15/202412/30/2024$0.484375$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.484375$0.000000
 Total$1.937500$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$1.937500$0.000000


About Sachem Capital Corp.
Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

 

            











        

            

            
