Blackford Capital Acquires Ace Controls, Expanding PACIV, its Industrial Automation Platform

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford Capital (“Blackford”), a leading lower middle market private equity firm, announced today the acquisition of Ace Controls, a Houston, Texas-based company renowned for designing and building industrial control panels. This acquisition diversifies Blackford’s Industrial Automation Platform, PACIV, to service a broader range of customers. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Ace Controls is the third acquisition for the PACIV platform since its establishment in June 2023, following its add-on acquisitions of Data Science Automation in January 2024, and Eight12 Automation in May 2024. PACIV has already established a strong presence in the healthcare and life science industries, and the addition of Ace Controls brings a new focus on industrial applications in the water and wastewater industry, and also further expands the platform’s control panel capabilities. Ace Controls has a 95% repeat business rate from its customers, who represent the equipment manufacturing, electrical contracting, and general contracting sectors.

Martin Stein, Founder and Managing Director of Blackford Capital, said, “Entering an additional highly regulated, strict tolerance end market with high entry barriers will enable PACIV to scale and diversify its business. Our PACIV platform thesis is to be a multi-dimensional industrial automation enterprise catering to life sciences, food and beverage, and water and wastewater companies.”

Ace Controls President Agmed Aguirre founded the company in 2005 with a vision to serve the water and wastewater industries by building and distributing high-quality wholesale control panels designed with the end user in mind. Under his leadership over the past 20 years, Ace Controls has flourished, earning recognition as an industry leader. Agmed’s wife Lindsey Aguirre joined the business in 2006, playing a crucial role in administration and bookkeeping, which has helped to build a solid foundation for the company. The entire management team and all employees will remain with the PACIV platform post-acquisition.

“We are excited to join the PACIV platform and are eager to gain access to new customers, receive additional services, and collaboratively achieve significant growth,” said Mr. Aguirre.

Jeff Johnson, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of PACIV, said, “We welcome the Ace Controls team to PACIV, who impressed us with their strong culture of continuous improvement, dedication to cost control, and customer service. We believe that by expanding PACIV’s control panel offerings we can achieve our ’one-stop’ goal for the platform and create a truly synergistic portfolio company.”

The platform is headquartered in ​San Juan, Puerto Rico with offices in Indiana, Pennsylvania, California, Ireland, and now Texas.

Generational Group served as exclusive financial advisor and Lancaster | Helling served as legal advisor to Ace Controls. Varnum LLP served as legal advisor and RSM US LLP served as the financial and tax advisor to Blackford and PACIV. Mercantile Bank provided debt financing, and Rush Street Capital provided financing advisory services in support of the transaction.

About Blackford Capital

Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries. Blackford has a track record of exceptional returns, a disciplined and relentless approach to value creation, and a focus on operational excellence and a compelling culture. In 2023 and 2024, Blackford Capital was named to Inc’s list of Founder-Friendly Investors, was recognized by ACG Detroit with the 2023 M&A Dealmaker of the Year Award and awarded the 2023 Small Markets Deal of the Year award by both Buyouts Magazine and the Global M&A Network Atlas Awards. For more information, visit www.blackfordcapital.com.

About Ace Controls

Established in January 2005, Ace Controls leverages over 30 years of combined expertise in control panel design, fabrication, and integration to deliver reliable and cost-effective solutions. Serving the water and wastewater industries, as well as the oil and gas industries, Ace Controls caters to manufacturers of process equipment such as pumps, compressors, blowers, conveyors, mixers, and clarifiers, making Ace Controls a trusted partner in these critical sectors.

Media Contact:

Lambert by LLYC

Jennifer Hurson

(845) 729-3100

jhurson@lambert.com

Jackson Lin

(646) 717-4593

jlin@lambert.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72daeb91-d04c-4f9e-a1d3-5374ce84b9fb