Western Blotting Market Size & Trends Analysis 2025-2030 By Product, By Application, End Use, Region, and Key Segments

The global western blotting market size is expected to reach USD 2.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.01% from 2025 to 2030

Rising number of cases with HIV are increasingly contributing towards the growth of market. This kind of testing is highly effective in detecting HIV among people. According to UNAIDS, nearly 36.7 million people were living with HIV throughout the world in 2015.

Such high prevalence of HIV is expected to accelerate the demand for products used in western blotting. Lyme diseases also require western blotting to detect Borrelia burgdorferi (Bb), which causes such diseases. Other diseases which require western blot for detection of specific proteins include mad cow disease, hepatitis, and feline immunodeficiency.







Moreover, significant investments in R&D activities made by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to foster growth of western blotting market. According to a news journal, biotech companies spent USD 40.1 billion in 2015 on R&D activities, which was a 16% rise from their 2014 investments. Hence, with rising number of R&D activities, there is an expected rise in the demand for western blotting tests in the near future.



Western Blotting Market Report Highlights

The consumables segment dominated the market in 2024. Consumables such as reagents, buffers, antibodies, conjugates, kits, membranes, and filter-out sheets can be customized for a single use.

The instrument segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of 4.66% over the forecast period.

The biomedical & biochemical research segment dominated the industry with a revenue share of 61.59% in 2024.

The academic & research institute segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 35.15% in 2024. The segment has been the leading end-use segment in the market due to its widespread use of western blotting for fundamental research, protein studies, and biomolecular analysis.

Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

LI-COR, Inc.

Merck KGaA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Techne Corporation

GE HealthCare

QIAGEN

Advansta Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Western Blotting Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases

3.2.1.2. Advancements in proteomics research

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High costs of instruments and reagents

3.2.2.2. Emergence of alternative technologies

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Western Blotting Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Western Blotting Market Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Western Blotting Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Instruments

4.4.1. Instruments Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Gel Electrophoresis Instruments

4.4.3. Blotting Systems

4.4.3.1. Blotting Systems Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3.2. Semi-Dry Blotting Instruments

4.4.3.3. Wet Blotting Instruments

4.4.4. Imagers

4.4.4.1. Imagers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.4.2. Chemiluminescent Imagers

4.4.4.3. Fluorescent Imagers

4.4.4.4. Others

4.5. Consumables

4.5.1. Consumables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Reagents

4.5.3. Kits



Chapter 5. Western Blotting Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Western Blotting Market Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Western Blotting Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Biomedical & Biochemical Research

5.4.1. Biomedical & Biochemical Research Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Disease Diagnostics

5.6. Agriculture

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. Western Blotting Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End Use Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Western Blotting Market End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Western Blotting Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Academic & Research Institutes

6.4.1. Academic & Research Institutes Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.6. Diagnostic Centers

6.7. Others



Chapter 7. Western Blotting Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Participant Categorization

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.3.1. Participant's Overview

8.3.2. Financial Performance

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



