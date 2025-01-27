Data Center Automation Market Analysis 2024-2032 with ABB, Cisco Systems, and Dell Technologies Dominating

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Automation Market Report by Type, Solution, Deployment Mode, End User, Industry Vertical, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center automation market size reached US$ 5.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 17.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during 2023-2032.

The global market is rapidly expanding, driven by the need for efficient IT infrastructure management, cost reduction through energy efficiency, and stringent compliance and security requirements, catering to diverse industries seeking enhanced operational efficiency and data security.





The landscape is competitive, with key players like ABB Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., and Dell Technologies Inc. shaping the market. These companies are continually innovating and expanding their product portfolios to maintain market dominance.



The sector has witnessed significant expansion, attributed mainly to the escalating demand for efficient IT infrastructure management. It's characterized by rapid growth, with server automation as the largest segment, followed by database and network automation. Key factors propelling the sector include the need for cost reduction through energy-efficient solutions and stringent compliance and security requirements. Enterprises are increasingly adopting automation to streamline operations and enhance data security.

The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning has revolutionized this market, leading to more predictive and adaptive solutions. Advanced technologies are enabling more efficient resource utilization and real-time decision-making. Industry Applications: Automation is crucial across various industries, including healthcare, finance, and government, where reliability and compliance are paramount. Different tiers of data centers cater to diverse industry needs, from basic Tier 1 facilities to highly sophisticated Tier 4 centers.

There's a growing shift towards cloud-based automation solutions, offering scalability and flexibility. Enterprises are increasingly focusing on automating cloud infrastructures, reflecting a trend towards digital transformation. While the market offers significant opportunities, challenges include managing complex integrations and keeping up with rapidly changing technologies. However, the increasing demand for automated and efficient IT solutions presents vast opportunities for growth and innovation.

North America and Europe are leading in adoption due to their advanced IT infrastructure and stringent regulatory standards. Asia-Pacific is rapidly catching up, driven by the increasing number of data centers and technological investments.

Some of the key players in the market include:

ABB Limited

BMC Software Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu limited (Furukawa Group)

HashRoot Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Intel Corporation

Micro Focus International plc

Oracle Corporation

Riverturn Inc.

Siemens AG

Veristor Systems Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $17.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global



