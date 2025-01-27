Global HR & Recruitment Services Market Research Report 2024

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HR & Recruitment Services - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

HR and recruitment companies rely on a businesses' desire to outsource their recruitment process and human resource management activities. Their performance depends on their major market's economies and the impact these conditions have on labor. Regulation, especially for temporary employees, can hamstring providers, as this makes it more difficult to operate.

More liberal labor laws in developed nations have been essential to HR and recruitment companies' growth. Large companies are now focusing on emerging markets that will undergo the same process in the future. COVID-19 put a halt to positive momentum in recent years, as businesses seeking to cut costs were unwilling to hire and minimized their HR programs. Revenue increased at a CAGR of 0.1% to $761.6 billion through the end of 2023. This includes a 1.4% expansion in 2023 alone, as the economy continues to normalize following the pandemic and labor markets are strengthening, which will benefit HR and recruitment companies.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqf4va

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.