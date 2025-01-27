Satellite Spectrum Monitoring Market Size to Surpass USD 6.07 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a component of the ground station, the Satellite Spectrum Monitoring System will assist in the continuous monitoring of the spectrum of each satellite uplink or downlink, the identification of any harmful interference, and the assistance in locating the source of interference that is resulting in a degradation of the performance of the satellite service.

The growth of the space industry may be attributed to a variety of efforts launched by government organizations as well as investments made by private business owners in this industry all over the world. For instance, the Satellite Industry Association (SIA) estimates that the global space economy was worth around $371 billion in the year 2020. This estimate accounts for the value of ground equipment as well as satellite manufacture, launches, and associated services.

Market Dynamics

Increasing technological innovation has resulted in an increase in spectrum congestion

The ever-increasing number of people using the internet in every region of the world is leading due to the production of an enormous quantity of data, which, in turn, is making the satellite spectrum increasingly packed and congested. The demand for satellite monitoring of the spectrum is being driven by this. According to Internet World Stats, there were around 5.2 billion people using the internet throughout the world in the year 2021.

Signal Interference Is Increasing As a result of SATCOM proliferation

The satellite spectrum monitoring market’s growth may be attributed to the increasing spectrum congestion that is occurring as a direct result of the development of technologies that are dependent on the Internet. A further issue is that the expansion of satellite communication (SATCOM) is leading to an increase in signal interference. Additionally, reusable launch vehicles, air-breathing propulsion systems, 3D printed electronic structures and components, and air-breathing propulsion systems are some of the elements that

Cloud-Based Satellite Spectrum Monitoring Service on the Rise

The approach of monitoring the spectrum through satellite focuses mostly on local monitoring concerns. This makes it possible for individual stations to connect with one another and share data in order to achieve optimal performance. The information that is supplied by other monitoring stations is used to inform the decisions that are made at each station. If the information is incorrect, it will have a negative impact on the performance of the system as a whole. Because of this reason, firms currently working in the satellite spectrum monitoring market have access to a number of chances.

A cloud-based, satellite-based technique to monitoring the spectrum is now being implemented as a solution to the monitoring problem. This technology enables sensor nodes to immediately communicate monitoring data to the clouds. After that, it transports the multi-dimensional data using powerful cloud computing techniques that have great levels of flexibility and extensibility. When compared to the conventional spectrum monitoring network, the utilization of a cloud-based monitoring strategy lessens the burden placed on communication connections while simultaneously raising the level of efficiency achieved by the performance of these links.

Regional Overview

The North American market was estimated to be worth $1,291.2 million in 2021, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0 percent between 2021 and 2030. This is owing to the significant presence of a big number of major firms in the region, which are actively involved in creating and delivering satellite spectrum monitoring solutions.

Key Highlights

The global satellite spectrum monitoring market size was valued at USD 3.21 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 3.25 billion in 2025 to USD 6.07 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

The market for Satellite Spectrum Monitoring is divided into different segments: End-user, frequency, Solution, Region

The end user market is divided into the following categories: Aerospace, Oil and gas, Maritime, Military, Government, Media and Entertainment. Effective government regulation and spectrum management are both essential in today's increasingly congested and globalized wireless environment; nevertheless, accomplishing both goals may be challenging.

The market is segmented into the following on a frequency basis: Very High Frequency (VHF), Ultra-High Frequency (UHF), Super High Frequency (SHF), and Extremely High Frequency (EHF). The SHF category brought in revenue of $946.0 million for the market in 2021.

The solution-based market is divided into two categories: Hardware and Software. Hardware components include an Antenna, Spectrum Analyzer/Signal Analyzer (Vector Signal Analyzer and Real-time Spectrum analyzer), Monitoring receiver and direction Finders. The hardware solution category was responsible for a higher revenue share, which was greater than 60 percent, and it is anticipated to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9 percent between the years 2021 and 2030.

Competitors in the Satellite Spectrum Monitoring Market

Avcom of Virginia Inc.

Anritsu Corporation

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

ST Engineering iDirect

National Instruments Corporation

Calian Group Ltd.

Advanced Technologies

Integrasys S.A.

Narda Safety Test Solutions

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH& Co.

Recent Developments

The Field Master Pro MS2090A hand-held real-time spectrum analyzer (RTSA) was introduced by Anritsu Corporation in January 2021. This device was designed to meet the criteria of applications used by the military and the government

Calian Group Ltd. introduced the Decimator D4, a spectrum analyzer of the fourth generation, in June of 2020.

Kratos received a $11.5 million contract in February 2020 to build an advanced space radio monitoring system for a federal client. The goal of this technology is to help with the control and safeguarding of the satellite spectrum.

CRFS and Tektraco Telecoms completed the national spectrum management installation for the Malta Communications Authority in December 2020. (MCA). CRFS, has made it possible to continuously monitor all national frequencies.

Segmentation

Based on End User

Aerospace

Maritime

Oil & Gas

Military

Government

Media and Entertainment

Based on Frequency

Very High Frequency (VHF)

Ultra-High Frequency (UHF)

Super High Frequency (SHF)

Extremely High Frequency (EHF)

Based on Solution

Hardware

Software

