UK Tax Consultants Industry Market Report 2025: Regulation Changes Spur Tax Consulting Evolution

Over the five years through 2024-25, tax consultants' revenue is expected to inch upwards at a compound annual rate of 0.1% to £5.6 billion. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, operating conditions for tax consultants had been generally in their favour, as a falling unemployment rate and a rising number of businesses increased the potential client base for tax consultancies. The industry has a high level of market share concentration, with the big four (EY, KPMG, Deloitte and PwC) collectively accounting for roughly 80% of industry revenue in 2024-25.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Trends and Insights

Regulation changes spur tax consulting evolution . Shifts in UK tax mechanisms due to increased scrutiny over tax avoidance issues have made businesses and consumers turn to tax consultants for expertise. At the same time, technological advancements pose opportunities and threats to the industry.

. Shifts in UK tax mechanisms due to increased scrutiny over tax avoidance issues have made businesses and consumers turn to tax consultants for expertise. At the same time, technological advancements pose opportunities and threats to the industry. Business income tax services drive industry revenue . Corporations often engage professional tax consultants to ensure compliance and efficiency, while complex tax regulations and compliances lead to increased demand for such specialised services.

. Corporations often engage professional tax consultants to ensure compliance and efficiency, while complex tax regulations and compliances lead to increased demand for such specialised services. Financial powerhouses thrive in London . As the commercial and financial hub of the UK, London boasts the nation's highest income levels, dense population, and a plethora of company head offices making it an industry magnet.

. As the commercial and financial hub of the UK, London boasts the nation's highest income levels, dense population, and a plethora of company head offices making it an industry magnet. Specialisation and expertise enhance differentiation. Tax consulting firms, specifically small ones, can stand out by offering niche services like managing family investment interests and trusts, and by delivering personalised advisory services with exceptional attention to detail.

Market size and recent performance (2014-2029)

Industry revenue has grown at a CAGR of 0.5 % over the past five years, to reach an estimated £5.6bn in 2024.

Company Coverage Includes:

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Deloitte

Ernst & Young

KPMG

