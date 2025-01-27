M42’s Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children partners with ProFaM to offer revolutionary reproductive health services

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, part of the M42 group, has announced an exclusive partnership with UK-based ProFaM to perform ovarian tissue cryopreservation (OTC), offering an innovative solution for women looking to preserve their fertility or delay menopause naturally. The announcement was made at Arab Health 2025, marking a key moment in the UAE’s continued efforts in advancing women's health and fertility solutions.

The OTC process involves freezing a small piece of ovarian tissue, ideally before the age of 35, which can later be re-implanted in the perimenopause to maintain hormonal balance, postpone the menopause and its effects and, if required, preserve fertility. Unlike egg freezing, which requires hormone stimulation and an in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment cycle, OTC is minimally invasive and can be performed as a short day-case procedure. This approach also offers hope to women undergoing cancer treatments and those with endometriosis or other benign conditions. It also helps those seeking to postpone menopause naturally or as an alternative to hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

The project is set to launch in the first half of this year. M42’s Abu Dhabi Biobank is a key partner for this engagement which will receive the ovarian tissue and cryogenically store them at -196°C in its state-of-the-art laboratories.

Dr. Summia Zaher, Chief Executive Officer of Danat Al Emarat for Women & Children, said: “Danat Al Emarat Hospital is setting a regional benchmark for women and children’s health and is uniquely placed to address their unmet needs and contribute to regional progress in healthcare. With increasing numbers of women opting to conceive later in life and seeking better menopause management, OTC meets a growing need in the region and offers a much-needed option for preserving reproductive health.”

Professor Simon Fishel, Co-Founder, ProFaM, said: "At ProFaM, we are honored to work with Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children to bring this innovative service to the region, empowering women to make proactive choices about their health and future. This collaboration marks a transformative moment for women’s health in the UAE and beyond.”

Women interested in exploring OTC can call 800 96626 or visit https://danatalemarat.ae.

Contact: afadda@m42.ae

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc8d461b-c5cf-4012-954f-7c62965705d2



