US E-Cigarette Manufacturing Industry Market Research 2024: Revenue Growth will Significantly Slow as a Result of Rising Price-based Competition

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Cigarette Manufacturing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) manufacturing industry includes operators whose primary activity involves the manufacture of open and closed system alternative nicotine delivery devices, while the production of nicotine salts, liquids or refill cartridges for use in industry products is not included in this industry.

The global e-cigarette market has been highly fragmented and dominated by independent companies; however, with the introduction of the trendy Juul device in 2015 and the boost in youth use, the E-cigarette Manufacturing industry has quickly become a rapidly growing battleground for tobacco giants to innovate industry products to capture revenue from former smokers and new customers.

Significant regulatory pressure from federal bodies like the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other local and state government bodies has wreaked havoc on the industry since 2019, particularly when it comes to reducing e-cigarette use among youth.

Nonetheless, industry revenue has risen at a CAGR of 4.8% over the past five years, including an estimated 1.9% increase in 2023, totaling $3.1 billion that same year. Profit is projected to increase to 9.2% in 2023, largely because of increased industry concentration among major manufacturers and operating efficiencies being realized.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Juul Labs, Inc.

Reynolds American Inc.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sx3wno

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.