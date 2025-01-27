Global Uranium Announces Preliminary GIS Compilation Work for Wyoming Properties

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of preliminary GIS database compilation work for its uranium properties in Wyoming. Conducted by Big Rock Exploration (“BRE”), this project represents a key step in organizing and consolidating critical datasets to guide future exploration efforts.

The GIS database provides a first pass at understanding various aspects of the Company’s mineral claims in the United States. Initial datasets include information on land claims, transportation infrastructure, hydrology, geochemistry, and geological mapping. These datasets are currently being refined by BRE to form a comprehensive foundation for future exploration planning.

“This preliminary GIS compilation is an important step as we work to fully scope out the potential of our Wyoming uranium properties,” said Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium. “By organizing and integrating these publicly available datasets, we are creating a clear roadmap for future exploration. This work establishes a strong foundation for identifying high-priority targets and advancing our projects.”

Preliminary reviews of historical drilling data, including gamma logs, have highlighted opportunities to georeference and digitize valuable insights. Geochemical data from multiple sources has been identified and partially integrated, as well as regional geophysical data. Once further developed, these datasets may improve the Company’s understanding of geologic trends across certain properties. Furthermore, environmental considerations, such as various wildlife areas, have been identified and will be incorporated into future drill permitting processes to ensure responsible exploration practices.

The completion of this preliminary GIS work lays the groundwork for more detailed studies and data integration. Upcoming steps under consideration include digitizing additional drilling data adjacent to select claims, incorporating detailed geological maps from the USGS and the Wyoming State Geological Survey, and further refining geochemical and geophysical datasets to support future exploration activities. These efforts reflect Global Uranium’s commitment to building a comprehensive understanding of its Wyoming uranium properties and advancing exploration in a responsible and efficient manner.

Qualified Person

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration for the Company, and a Qualified Person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

On Behalf of The Management Team

Ungad Chadda

CEO

587-330-0045

info@globaluranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the intention to continue exploration efforts on the Project with the aim of further unlocking the Project’s potential; and the expectation that natural attenuation will allow the site to recover without further action.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include the risk that exploration of the Project may not continue, whether as a result of a lack of financial resources, a failure to receive the requisite permits or approvals, the discretion of management of the joint venture or otherwise; the risk that exploration of the Project will not progress as currently contemplated and, that, even if exploration does proceed as anticipated, such exploration activities may not achieve their anticipated outcomes; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; the risk that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; risks related to joint ventures and the other risks and factors identified by the Company in its continuous disclosure filings, filed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.