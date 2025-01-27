The Colt Group Acquires RJ Stacey

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Colt Group (“Colt”), a provider of on-line industrial leak repair solutions, announced today that it has acquired RJ Stacey (“RJ Stacey” or “the Company”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Lake Orion, MI, RJ Stacey provides online leak repair, hot tapping, line stopping, and blast furnace repair. The Company serves a diverse customer base across the Midwest that includes companies in the energy, steel, construction, pharmaceutical and automotive industries, among others. RJ Stacey Founder and CEO Ryan Stacey will remain with the company.

“RJ Stacey is a strategic fit on many levels, and we are excited to welcome Ryan and his team to the Colt family,” said Colt CEO Jason Box. “With growing demand for hot tap/line stop services, RJ Stacey’s deep experience in the area is expected to add immediate value to both new and existing customers. Additionally, this strengthens our geographic footprint in the Midwest, bridging key service locations and further expanding our ability to serve customers more effectively. With RJ Stacey and the addition of PSI late last year, Colt is solidifying its strong position in the market, and we are eager to continue executing on strategic acquisitions in the coming year.”

“I was impressed by Colt’s operations and believe our existing clients will benefit from its additional resources and tools,” said Mr. Stacey. “I’m looking forward to working with the new team and bringing our expertise in tap/line work to Colt’s customer base.”

About The Colt Group

Founded in 1981, Colt provides on-line leak sealing, repair, and prevention solutions, including design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation, to a diverse base of blue-chip industrial clients. The Company specializes in innovative approaches to solve the most difficult challenges quickly, safely, and effectively. Colt’s goal is to eliminate any downtime or lost product; sealing leaks on-line, onsite, and under pressure to keep critical assets running and to provide permanent repairs via mechanical solutions. Founded over 40 years ago, Colt is headquartered in Houston with additional locations across the U.S. Please visit www.coltgrp.com for more information.

