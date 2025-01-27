REPEAT -- Media Advisory – OFL: Ontario labour leaders mandate Doug Ford to form a worker-led taskforce on U.S. tariffs

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, January 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., over 30 labour leaders from Ontario’s private, public, and trades sectors will hold a press conference calling on Premier Doug Ford to establish an “All Hands-on-Deck for Every Ontario Worker” Tariff Taskforce to safeguard hundreds of thousands of Ontario jobs instead of destabilizing the province by moving the government into caretaker mode.

The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) has already launched consultations with labour leaders from all sectors of the economy. At the press conference, the OFL will outline necessary actions to respond to the tariff crisis.

Labour leaders representing workers across Ontario’s economy will be available for questions following the press conference.

WHAT: Press conference with Ontario labour leaders

WHO: Laura Walton (President, OFL), Kevon Stewart (Director District 6, United Steelworkers), JP Hornick (President, OPSEU/SEFPO), Fred Hahn (President, CUPE Ontario), Craig McDowell (Recording-Secretary UFCW 12r24) and Erin Ariss (President, Ontario Nurses’ Association)

WHEN: Monday, January 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Civic Ballroom North, Sheraton Centre, Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, 123 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5H 2M9, Toronto ( map )

Media Contact:

Jenny Sellathurai

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

Email: jsellathurai@ofl.ca

Phone: 416-894-3456

