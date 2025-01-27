Automotive Axle Market Projected to Hit USD 81.63 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An automotive axle is a critical component in a vehicle's drivetrain, connecting the wheels to the vehicle's frame and enabling them to rotate. It plays a key role in supporting the vehicle's weight, ensuring stability, and transmitting power from the engine to the wheels. The global automotive axle market is integral to vehicle manufacturing, influencing factors like vehicle safety, performance, and efficiency.

Market Dynamics

Growth of the automotive sector drives the global market

The global automotive sector is experiencing strong growth, driven by increasing demand for vehicles, especially in emerging economies. Key factors such as the expanding middle class and rapid urbanization are fueling higher automobile sales and production, which, in turn, is boosting the demand for automotive components like axles.

As the automotive industry expands, the need for advanced axles that enhance vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency becomes more pronounced.

For example, the World Bank reports that global vehicle production reached around 90 million units in 2021, reflecting the rising demand for vehicles and, consequently, the critical automotive parts—such as axles—that ensure their functionality.

Focus on aftermarket services creates tremendous opportunities

The growing automotive aftermarket presents a significant opportunity for axle manufacturers to offer replacement parts and refurbishment services, particularly as the global vehicle fleet continues to age. As vehicles accumulate mileage, the need for regular maintenance and the replacement of vital components like axles increases, creating a lucrative market for aftermarket services.

For instance, the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) forecasts that the global automotive aftermarket will surpass $1 trillion by 2025. This growth is driven by the rising demand for maintenance and repair services, including axle replacements, as vehicle owners strive to extend their vehicles' lifespan while ensuring optimal performance and safety.

Regional Analysis

North America is at the forefront of the global automotive axle market, driven by a strong manufacturing base, the presence of leading vehicle manufacturers, and high demand for advanced vehicle technologies. The region benefits from a well-established supply chain, robust research and development capabilities, and a strong emphasis on innovation, particularly in response to evolving consumer preferences and regulatory pressures on emissions and fuel efficiency.

North America has also made significant investments in electric vehicle (EV) technology, which has spurred the development of axle systems specifically designed for electric drivetrains. Moreover, the growing popularity of SUVs and trucks, which require more powerful and durable axle systems, is further boosting demand in the region.

For example, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the automotive industry contributed $231 billion to the U.S. economy in 2021, highlighting the sector's importance to the region's economic performance. As EV adoption accelerates, the demand for specialized axle solutions continues to rise, solidifying North America's role as a key player in the global automotive axle market.

Key Highlights

The global automotive axle market size was valued at USD 66.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 67.79 billion in 2025 to reach USD 81.63 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 2.35% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on Type, the global market is divided into drive, dead, and lift. The drive segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on Application, the global market is divided into front and rear. The front axle segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is divided into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs). The passenger cars segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

ZF Friedrichshafen AG American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. Dana Incorporated Meritor, Inc. GKN Automotive Limited Hyundai WIA Corporation IFA Rotorion Holding GmbH Talbros Engineering Limited GNA Axles Limited ROC Spicer Limited Showa Corporation Sichuan Jian'an Driveshaft Co., Ltd. Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd. JTEKT Corporation AAM

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Cummins Inc. completed the acquisition of Meritor Inc. for USD 3.5 billion. This strategic move was aimed at enhancing Cummins' electric vehicle (EV) solutions by integrating Meritor's advanced e-axle technologies, specifically designed for electric trucks. The acquisition is expected to significantly boost Cummins' powertrain offerings, enabling the company to provide more efficient and sustainable solutions for the growing electric commercial vehicle market.

