MEMS Sensors Market Size to Worth USD 36.50 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Automation and IoT Innovations | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEMS Sensors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The MEMS Sensors Market Size was valued at USD 15.15 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 36.50 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

MEMS Sensor Market Expands Rapidly, Fueled by IoT Integration and Industry Advancements

The MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) sensor market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by its increasing adoption across industries like automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial automation. These compact, high-performance, and energy-efficient sensors are widely used in applications such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, pressure sensors, and microphones. The rise of IoT-enabled devices and smart technologies is fueling MEMS sensor integration in wearables, smartphones, and home automation systems. The automotive industry leads growth, with MEMS sensors advancing systems like ADAS, airbag deployment, and TPMS. The healthcare sector is also adopting MEMS sensors for patient monitoring.

Inertial and Pressure Sensors Lead Growth Across Consumer Electronics and Healthcare Sectors

By Type

The Inertial Sensors segment, which includes accelerometers, gyroscopes, and inertial measurement units (IMUs), led the MEMS sensors market with a 43.00% revenue share in 2023. This dominance is driven by their widespread use in automotive systems, smartphones, gaming devices, and industrial machinery. In the automotive sector, inertial sensors play a key role in stability control, airbag deployment, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Bosch Sensortec’s expansion of its inertial sensor portfolio for robotics and wearables further supports growth.

The Pressure Sensors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.43% from 2024 to 2032, spurred by applications in automotive, healthcare, and industrial sectors, such as tire pressure monitoring and medical ventilators, with recent innovations like Honeywell’s advanced pressure sensors driving this trend.

By End-User Industry

In 2023, the Consumer Electronics segment led the MEMS sensors market with 42.00% of the revenue share, driven by their extensive use in smartphones, tablets, wearables, and gaming devices. MEMS sensors like accelerometers, gyroscopes, pressure sensors, and microphones enable features such as motion tracking, voice control, and environmental sensing. Bosch Sensortec’s launch of MEMS sensors for wearables and hearables further supports market growth.

The Healthcare segment is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 11.93% during the forecast period, fueled by MEMS sensors’ adoption in medical devices, such as Abbott’s Cardio MEMS HF System and Honeywell’s sensors for respiratory devices.

North America and Asia-Pacific Lead MEMS Sensors Market Growth with Advancements in Automotive, Healthcare, and IoT Applications

In 2023, North America held a dominant 33% share of the MEMS sensors market, driven by advanced technological adoption and high demand across sectors such as healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics. MEMS sensors are widely used in automotive safety systems like airbag deployment and tire pressure monitoring, as well as in healthcare for diagnostic and monitoring devices. The proliferation of IoT devices and smart homes further strengthens demand in the region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market, with an estimated CAGR of 11.75% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, widespread IoT adoption, and consumer electronics manufacturing hubs in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are key factors driving this growth, with MEMS sensors also gaining traction in electric vehicles and smart city initiatives.

Recent Development

On September 2024, Bosch and Pirelli signed a joint development agreement to enhance safety, comfort, sustainability, and driving dynamics by integrating MEMS sensors into tyres, combining Bosch's sensor technology with Pirelli's Cyber Tyre innovations.

On January 2025, OMRON introduced the G9EK-1-E DC Power Relay, a gasless, high-capacity relay achieving 500 VDC, 200 A with bidirectional switching performance. It features a compact design, low power consumption, and vibration-resistant performance, contributing to energy savings and mobility applications.

