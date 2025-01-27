Frozen Bread Dough Market to Reach $11,530.4 million, Globally, by 2033 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Frozen Bread Dough Market by Type (Conventional, and Gluten-free), and Application (Residential, and Commericial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "the frozen bread dough market was valued at $7,310.0 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach $11,530.4 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth in the food service industry is significantly driving the demand for frozen bread dough as restaurants, bakeries, hotels, and catering services seek efficiency and consistency in their operations. With a growing trend towards fast-casual dining, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and expanding bakery chains, the need for ready-to-bake products such as frozen bread dough has increased. For instance, in the U.S., according to National Restaurant Association, the restaurant industry was valued at over $900,000 million in 2023, with a substantial portion of this market relying on frozen dough for bread and baked goods owing to its convenience and reduced labor costs. This trend is further supported by rise in demand for high-quality, fresh bread products that can be easily integrated into large-scale food service operations without the need for extensive preparation. As the food service sector continues to expand, particularly in urban areas, and with rise in delivery services, the use of frozen bread dough remains a cost-effective solution for meeting customer demand efficiently.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $7,310.0 million Market Size in 2033 $11,530.4 million CAGR 4.7% No. of Pages in Report 282 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Growth in Food Service Industry

Increase in Demand for Ready-to-Bake Products

Globalization and Culinary Trends Opportunities Convenience for Home Bakers and Hobbyists

Strategic Partnerships with Food Service Providers Restraints Perception of Freshness

Storage and Transportation Costs





The conventional segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By type, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the frozen bread dough market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The conventional frozen bread dough segment is driven by rise in demand for convenient baking solutions in retail and foodservice sectors. Key trends in the market include preference for clean-label products with minimal additives and rise in consumer interest in artisanal bread styles.

The commercial segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By application, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the Frozen bread dough market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The commercial application of frozen bread dough is growing owing to the foodservice industry's need for cost-effective and time-efficient solutions.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2033

Region-wise, Europe held the highest market share in frozen bread dough market in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The market in Europe is driven by consumer preference for artisanal and specialty breads, aligning with trends toward clean-label and minimally processed foods. Investments in cold storage infrastructure and sustainability practices, such as recyclable packaging, are creating growth opportunities in the frozen bread dough market.

Leading Market Players: -

J&J Snack Foods Corp.

Aryazta AG

Associated British Foods PLC

General Mills Inc.

George Weston Limited

Bridgford Foods

Dawn Food Products Inc.

Campbell Soup Company

The Cerelia Group

Grupo Bimbo

EDNA international gmbh

Rhodes, groupe le duff

Lantmännen UNIBAKE

Jiangxi Xinwanlai Food Co.

Ltd., FLOWER FOODS INC.

NamChow

EUROPASTRY S.A.

Gonnella

La Rose Noire

Guttenplan’s

Rich Products Corp.

Aokun Food.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the frozen bread dough market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

