Global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach a USD 25,644.9 Million by 2035 Amid Growing Industrialization and Demand for Efficient Cooling Solutions | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cooling water treatment chemicals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by increasing demand across industries. According to the latest market projections, global sales in this sector are estimated to reach USD 14,185.6 million in 2025, growing significantly from USD 13,370.0 million in 2024, representing a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rate of 5.7%.

The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2025 to 2035, culminating in a remarkable valuation of USD 25,644.9 million by the end of 2035. This rapid growth is fueled by the rising need for efficient water treatment solutions across power generation, manufacturing, and chemical industries to address scaling, corrosion, and microbial issues in cooling systems.

Exploring the Growth Trajectory of the Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market:

The cooling water treatment chemicals market has emerged as a critical segment within the broader water treatment industry. With its applications spanning industries such as power generation, oil & gas, and manufacturing, the demand for these chemicals continues to grow due to their ability to enhance efficiency and prevent equipment corrosion and scaling.

The market’s consistent growth underscores the rising need for effective water treatment solutions, driven by increasing industrialization, stringent environmental regulations, and the global focus on sustainability.

Driving Factors behind the Market Growth:

Industrial Expansion: Rapid industrialization in emerging economies has significantly increased the need for efficient cooling systems in various sectors. Stringent Environmental Norms: Regulations aimed at reducing water pollution have prompted industries to adopt advanced water treatment solutions, including specialized chemicals. Focus on Operational Efficiency: Cooling water treatment chemicals play a pivotal role in maintaining the efficiency and longevity of cooling systems, reducing operational costs in the long run.



"The cooling water treatment chemicals market is poised for robust growth over the next decade, driven by a confluence of industrial and environmental factors. The projected CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2035 highlights the industry's potential to adapt and thrive amid increasing demands for sustainability. As industries continue to modernize their infrastructure, the role of advanced chemical formulations will be paramount in addressing water treatment challenges. Additionally, the anticipated year-on-year growth of 5.7% in 2025 indicates strong momentum and confidence among industry stakeholders." says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Which are Some Prominent Drivers of Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

End-use industries favoring the growth of the Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market

The food & beverages, oil & gas, power, and textile industries are among the major end users of cooling water treatment chemicals. Cooling water treatment chemicals are the chemical agents that help remove harmful bacteria from cooling systems.

It is mainly used to protect the systems from corrosion, prevent and slow down the processes of scale formation and fouling, and control the growth of harmful bacteria. Cooling water treatment chemicals can contribute to the greater efficiency and safety of high-pressure boilers, turbines, and cooling towers.

They also help reduce energy consumption by increasing the pace of cleaning. Prominent players such as Accepta, Albemarle Corporation, Buckman, and Chemtex Speciality Limited offer a large variety of cooling water treatment chemicals. There has been a growing trend toward the reuse and recycling of water, which is likely to offer new opportunities to cooling water treatment chemicals manufacturers during the forecast period.

The power industry significantly driving the growth of the Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Growing demand from the power industry is boosting the cooling water treatment chemicals market. The power industry is flourishing with population growth and urbanization. Increasing investments by various private companies and governments in building and maintaining energy infrastructure are further bolstering the growth of the market. The electrification of various operations across major industries is expected to double the electricity demand by 2050.

The power industry, including thermal and atomic plants, requires water in huge quantities. These industries frequently use seawater or lake water for cooling the heat exchange equipment.

Cooling water treatment chemicals are widely used to lower the dependency of such industries on freshwater resources. These chemicals are gaining attention, especially in open-recirculating, closed-loop, and once-through cooling frameworks, as they boost the heat transfer efficiency in heat-exchange equipment.

Market Trends:

Green and Eco-friendly Chemicals the demand for environmentally friendly and non-toxic chemicals is rising. Companies are increasingly focusing on developing and using eco-friendly cooling water treatment chemicals that have a minimal environmental footprint. This trend is driven by the need to meet regulatory standards and improve sustainability efforts. Advancements in Chemical Formulations Innovation in chemical formulations is leading to more efficient and cost-effective water treatment solutions. New chemicals are being developed to address specific challenges such as biofilm formation, scale buildup, and corrosion in cooling systems. These advanced formulations help optimize cooling system performance and reduce downtime. Digitalization and Automation The growing use of digital technologies in industrial operations is driving the adoption of automated systems for cooling water treatment. These systems allow for real-time monitoring and optimization of water treatment processes, ensuring that cooling systems remain efficient and compliant with regulations.



Future Outlook:

Looking ahead to 2035, the cooling water treatment chemicals market is set to benefit from several trends:

Green Chemistry : The shift towards environmentally friendly and biodegradable chemicals will continue to gain traction, driven by both regulatory pressures and consumer demand for sustainable solutions.

: The shift towards environmentally friendly and biodegradable chemicals will continue to gain traction, driven by both regulatory pressures and consumer demand for sustainable solutions. Smart Cooling Systems : The integration of smart technologies in cooling systems, such as IoT and real-time monitoring, will create opportunities for new chemical treatments that improve system efficiency and predictive maintenance.

: The integration of smart technologies in cooling systems, such as IoT and real-time monitoring, will create opportunities for new chemical treatments that improve system efficiency and predictive maintenance. Rising Demand for Water Recycling: As industries look to reduce their dependence on freshwater sources, the demand for water recycling technologies in cooling systems will increase, offering opportunities for specialized chemical solutions tailored to closed-loop systems.



Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share due to rapid industrial growth, especially in countries like China and India. The region’s increasing demand for energy and its manufacturing prowess are driving the demand for cooling water treatment chemicals.

North America is anticipated to see significant growth as well, with stringent environmental regulations pushing industries to adopt advanced cooling water treatment solutions. The USA market, in particular, is witnessing a shift toward sustainable chemical solutions.

Europe is also poised for steady growth, fueled by strict regulatory measures aimed at reducing water consumption and pollution. Many European companies are adopting innovative and eco-friendly cooling water treatment chemicals to align with sustainability goals.

China is projected to experience the highest growth, with a 6.6% Value CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

USA is expected to see a steady increase, growing at a 6.1% Value CAGR during the same period.

Germany is forecasted to grow at a 5.6% Value CAGR, reflecting a strong market trajectory.

India is anticipated to see a growth rate of 5.2% Value CAGR, indicating continued market expansion.

Japan is projected to grow at a 4.3% Value CAGR, with moderate but steady growth expected through 2035.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the market is poised for growth, it is not without challenges. One of the major obstacles is the high cost of some advanced chemicals, which could limit adoption in price-sensitive markets. Additionally, the disposal of used cooling water chemicals poses environmental concerns.

However, these challenges also present opportunities for growth. Companies that can develop cost-effective, sustainable, and highly efficient cooling water treatment chemicals will be well-positioned to capture market share. With increasing investments in R&D and technological advancements, the market is set to evolve toward more efficient and eco-friendly solutions.

The cooling water treatment chemicals market is poised for significant growth from 2025 to 2035. Factors such as industrial growth, rising energy demand, and environmental regulations will continue to drive market demand. However, sustainability and technological advancements will shape the future of this market, as industries seek to optimize their cooling systems while minimizing environmental impact. For businesses and stakeholders in the cooling water treatment industry, the next decade offers vast opportunities for innovation and growth.

Key Players of Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Industry:

Accepta

Albemarle Corporation

Buckman

Chemtex Specialty Limited

ChemTreat Inc.

DuBios Chemicals

Ecolab

Kemira Oyj

Kurita Water Industries Ltd

Veolia Water Technologies

Key Segments of Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market:

By Chemical Type:

In terms of chemical type, the industry is divided into Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors Biocides, Oxygen Scavengers, pH Adjusters.

By Technology:

In terms of technology, the industry is divided into Boil Water Treatment, Cooling Water Systems, Cooling Towers, Closed Systems, Waste Water Treatment and Chiller Water Treatment.

By End Use:

In terms of End Use, the industry is segmented into Residential, Commercial and Industrial

By Region:

The report covers key regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

French Translation:

Le marché mondial des produits chimiques de traitement de l’eau de refroidissement devrait atteindre 25 644,9 millions USD d’ici 2035 dans un contexte d’industrialisation croissante et de demande de solutions de refroidissement efficaces | L’IGF

Les États-Unis sont un grand consommateur de produits chimiques de traitement de l’eau de refroidissement en raison de leur grande capacité de production d’énergie et de leur base industrielle, avec une forte demande des centrales électriques, des secteurs pétrochimiques et manufacturiers.

Le marché mondial des produits chimiques de traitement de l’eau de refroidissement connaît une croissance sans précédent, stimulée par une demande croissante dans tous les secteurs. Selon les dernières projections du marché, les ventes mondiales de ce secteur devraient atteindre 14 185,6 millions USD en 2025, soit une croissance significative par rapport aux 13 370,0 millions USD de 2024, soit un taux de croissance annuel de 5,7 %.

Le marché devrait se développer à un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 6,1 % de 2025 à 2035, culminant à une valorisation remarquable de 25 644,9 millions USD d’ici la fin de 2035. Cette croissance rapide est alimentée par le besoin croissant de solutions efficaces de traitement de l’eau dans les secteurs de la production d’électricité, de la fabrication et de la chimie pour résoudre les problèmes d’entartrage, de corrosion et microbiens dans les systèmes de refroidissement.

Explorer la trajectoire de croissance du marché des produits chimiques de traitement de l’eau de refroidissement :

Le marché des produits chimiques de traitement de l’eau de refroidissement est devenu un segment essentiel de l’industrie du traitement de l’eau au sens large. Avec ses applications couvrant des industries telles que la production d’énergie, le pétrole et le gaz et la fabrication, la demande de ces produits chimiques continue de croître en raison de leur capacité à améliorer l’efficacité et à prévenir la corrosion et l’entartrage des équipements.

La croissance constante du marché souligne le besoin croissant de solutions efficaces de traitement de l’eau, stimulé par l’industrialisation croissante, les réglementations environnementales strictes et l’accent mondial mis sur la durabilité.

Facteurs déterminants de la croissance du marché :

1. Expansion industrielle : L’industrialisation rapide des économies émergentes a considérablement augmenté le besoin de systèmes de refroidissement efficaces dans divers secteurs.

2. Normes environnementales strictes : Les réglementations visant à réduire la pollution de l’eau ont incité les industries à adopter des solutions avancées de traitement de l’eau, y compris des produits chimiques spécialisés.

3. Concentrez-vous sur l’efficacité opérationnelle : Les produits chimiques de traitement de l’eau de refroidissement jouent un rôle central dans le maintien de l’efficacité et de la longévité des systèmes de refroidissement, réduisant ainsi les coûts d’exploitation à long terme.

« Le marché des produits chimiques de traitement de l’eau de refroidissement est sur le point de connaître une croissance robuste au cours de la prochaine décennie, sous l’effet d’une confluence de facteurs industriels et environnementaux. Le TCAC prévu de 6,1 % de 2025 à 2035 met en évidence le potentiel de l’industrie à s’adapter et à prospérer dans un contexte de demandes croissantes de durabilité. Alors que les industries continuent de moderniser leurs infrastructures, le rôle des formulations chimiques avancées sera primordial pour relever les défis du traitement de l’eau. De plus, la croissance attendue de 5,7 % en glissement annuel en 2025 indique une forte dynamique et une confiance parmi les parties prenantes du secteur. » déclare Nikhil Kaitwade, vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Tendances du marché :

1. Produits chimiques verts et respectueux de l’environnement : la demande de produits chimiques respectueux de l’environnement et non toxiques augmente. Les entreprises se concentrent de plus en plus sur le développement et l’utilisation de produits chimiques de traitement de l’eau de refroidissement respectueux de l’environnement qui ont une empreinte environnementale minimale. Cette tendance est motivée par la nécessité de respecter les normes réglementaires et d’améliorer les efforts de durabilité.

2. Progrès dans les formulations chimiques L’innovation dans les formulations chimiques conduit à des solutions de traitement de l’eau plus efficaces et plus rentables. De nouveaux produits chimiques sont mis au point pour relever des défis spécifiques tels que la formation de biofilms, l’accumulation de tartre et la corrosion dans les systèmes de refroidissement. Ces formulations avancées permettent d’optimiser les performances du système de refroidissement et de réduire les temps d’arrêt.

3. Numérisation et automatisation L’utilisation croissante des technologies numériques dans les opérations industrielles favorise l’adoption de systèmes automatisés pour le traitement de l’eau de refroidissement. Ces systèmes permettent de surveiller et d’optimiser en temps réel les processus de traitement de l’eau, garantissant ainsi que les systèmes de refroidissement restent efficaces et conformes à la réglementation.

Perspectives d’avenir :

À l’horizon 2035, le marché des produits chimiques de traitement des eaux de refroidissement devrait bénéficier de plusieurs tendances :

Chimie verte : La transition vers des produits chimiques respectueux de l’environnement et biodégradables continuera de gagner du terrain, sous l’effet des pressions réglementaires et de la demande des consommateurs pour des solutions durables.

: La transition vers des produits chimiques respectueux de l’environnement et biodégradables continuera de gagner du terrain, sous l’effet des pressions réglementaires et de la demande des consommateurs pour des solutions durables. Systèmes de refroidissement intelligents : L’intégration de technologies intelligentes dans les systèmes de refroidissement, telles que l’IoT et la surveillance en temps réel, créera des opportunités pour de nouveaux traitements chimiques qui amélioreront l’efficacité du système et la maintenance prédictive.

: L’intégration de technologies intelligentes dans les systèmes de refroidissement, telles que l’IoT et la surveillance en temps réel, créera des opportunités pour de nouveaux traitements chimiques qui amélioreront l’efficacité du système et la maintenance prédictive. Demande croissante de recyclage de l’eau : Alors que les industries cherchent à réduire leur dépendance aux sources d’eau douce, la demande de technologies de recyclage de l’eau dans les systèmes de refroidissement augmentera, offrant des opportunités pour des solutions chimiques spécialisées adaptées aux systèmes en boucle fermée.



Aperçus régionaux :

L’Asie-Pacifique devrait détenir la plus grande part de marché en raison de la croissance industrielle rapide, en particulier dans des pays comme la Chine et l’Inde. La demande croissante d’énergie de la région et ses prouesses manufacturières stimulent la demande de produits chimiques de traitement de l’eau de refroidissement.

L’Amérique du Nord devrait également connaître une croissance significative, avec des réglementations environnementales strictes poussant les industries à adopter des solutions avancées de traitement de l’eau de refroidissement. Le marché américain, en particulier, assiste à une évolution vers des solutions chimiques durables.

L’Europe est également prête pour une croissance régulière, alimentée par des mesures réglementaires strictes visant à réduire la consommation d’eau et la pollution. De nombreuses entreprises européennes adoptent des produits chimiques innovants et écologiques pour le traitement de l’eau de refroidissement afin de s’aligner sur leurs objectifs de durabilité.

La Chine devrait connaître la plus forte croissance, avec un TCAC en valeur de 6,6 % de 2025 à 2035.

Les États-Unis devraient connaître une augmentation constante, avec un TCAC de 6,1 % au cours de la même période.

L’Allemagne devrait croître à un TCAC de 5,6 %, ce qui reflète une forte trajectoire du marché.

L’Inde devrait connaître un taux de croissance de 5,2 % TCAC en valeur, ce qui indique une expansion continue du marché.

Le Japon devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,3 %, avec une croissance modérée mais régulière attendue jusqu’en 2035.

Défis et opportunités :

Bien que le marché soit prêt à croître, il n’est pas sans défis. L’un des principaux obstacles est le coût élevé de certains produits chimiques avancés, qui pourrait limiter leur adoption sur les marchés sensibles aux prix. De plus, l’élimination des produits chimiques usagés pour l’eau de refroidissement pose des problèmes environnementaux.

Cependant, ces défis présentent également des opportunités de croissance. Les entreprises qui peuvent développer des produits chimiques de traitement de l’eau de refroidissement rentables, durables et très efficaces seront bien placées pour conquérir des parts de marché. Avec l’augmentation des investissements dans la R&D et les progrès technologiques, le marché est appelé à évoluer vers des solutions plus efficaces et plus respectueuses de l’environnement.

Le marché des produits chimiques de traitement de l’eau de refroidissement est sur le point de connaître une croissance significative de 2025 à 2035. Des facteurs tels que la croissance industrielle, la demande croissante d’énergie et les réglementations environnementales continueront de stimuler la demande du marché. Cependant, la durabilité et les progrès technologiques façonneront l’avenir de ce marché, car les industries cherchent à optimiser leurs systèmes de refroidissement tout en minimisant l’impact environnemental. Pour les entreprises et les intervenants de l’industrie du traitement de l’eau de refroidissement, la prochaine décennie offre de vastes opportunités d’innovation et de croissance.

Principaux acteurs de l’industrie des produits chimiques de traitement des eaux de refroidissement :

Accepta

Albemarle Corporation

Buckman

Chemtex Specialty Limited

ChemTreat Inc.

Produits chimiques DuBios

Ecolab

Kemira Oyj

Kurita Water Industries Ltd

Veolia Water Technologies

Principaux segments du marché des produits chimiques de traitement de l'eau de refroidissement :

Par type de produit chimique :

En termes de type de produit chimique, l'industrie est divisée en inhibiteurs de corrosion, inhibiteurs de tartre, biocides, piégeurs d'oxygène, ajusteurs de pH.

Par technologie :

En termes de technologie, l'industrie est divisée en traitement de l'eau bouillante, systèmes d'eau de refroidissement, tours de refroidissement, systèmes fermés, traitement des eaux usées et traitement de l'eau du refroidisseur.

Par utilisation finale :

En termes d'utilisation finale, l'industrie est segmentée en résidentiel, commercial et industriel.

Par région :

Le rapport couvre les régions clés, notamment l'Amérique du Nord, l'Amérique latine, l'Europe occidentale, l'Europe de l'Est, l'Asie de l'Est, l'Asie du Sud et le Moyen-Orient et l'Afrique (MEA).

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

