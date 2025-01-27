Rising Love & Dating Coach to Debut New Book at Premier Oscars Gifting Event in Beverly Hills

St. Louis, Missouri, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefani Seek, a certified life coach specializing in love and relationships , will debut her new dating book at "Enchant: A Gifting Lounge Experience, Celebrating the 2025 Oscar Nominees" on February 27, 2025. Produced by Heather Marianna Events, this prestigious event will feature 200 celebrities and media members, providing the perfect backdrop for Stefani to share her unique insights into dating, relationships, and finding love.

Stefani Seek, Author





Stefani’s book, an unconventional guide for middle-aged women navigating the challenges of dating after divorce or for those women who are still searching for the love of their life, offers a fresh perspective on attracting the love they desire and deserve. Rooted in the principles of self-love, positive self-talk, and authenticity, the book is a must-read for women ready to transform their approach to relationships. The timing of its release is especially poignant, coinciding with Valentine's Day and offering inspiration to women who want to revitalize their love lives in 2025.





The book’s inclusion in this exclusive Oscars gifting event speaks to its powerful message. Stefani was personally invited to hand-gift copies to attendees, highlighting the event organizer’s recognition of the book's importance in today's dating landscape. The guide challenges traditional notions of love and dating, empowering women to stop chasing relationships and instead attract the right partner through self-awareness and confidence.

Stefani Seek’s New Dating Book





Stefani’s international coaching practice is rooted in her passion for helping women rebuild their confidence, rediscover their authentic selves, and achieve life-changing results in love, careers, and personal growth. Her private coaching sessions and workshops on self-love, dating, and relationships have earned her a reputation as a transformative voice in the self-help industry.





“I’m honored to share this book at such a significant event,” said Stefani. “Women deserve to find love and happiness without compromising who they are. This guide is about embracing your journey and attracting the love you deserve.”





The book will be available for purchase on Amazon starting the first week of February. It promises to be a go-to resource for women looking to navigate the dating world with confidence and clarity.