Calavo Growers, Inc. Board of Directors Elects New Chair

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Farha Aslam as its Chair effective immediately.

“I am honored to serve as Chair of Calavo Growers, and I appreciate the opportunity to play an integral role in this 100-year-old company,” Ms. Aslam said. “Calavo has a heritage of leadership in the avocado industry, and today it is capitalizing on its position in this attractive category with robust consumer demand. The Company is well positioned for growth given its strong relationships with growers and customers, attractive assets, solid balance sheet and perhaps most importantly, its team of dynamic, committed people.”

Steven Hollister, the outgoing Chair, will remain on the Board of Directors where he has served since 2008. He also served as Interim Chief Executive Officer in 2021.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman of Calavo Growers,” Mr. Hollister said. “Farha has my full support. She is an astute leader and brings the perspective of an investor and a Wall Street analyst to the table, which is good for the Board, good for Calavo’s leadership team and good for investors.”

“The Board and I thank Steve for his service as Chair,” Ms. Aslam said. “We are grateful that we will continue to benefit from his talent and valuable experience.”

Ms. Aslam is Managing Partner at Crescent House Capital, an investment and strategic advisory firm she founded that focuses on the agriculture, energy, and food processing industries. She has worked in the finance industry since 1996. Prior to founding Crescent House in 2019, she was Managing Director at Stephens Inc., where she led the firm’s Food and Agribusiness equity research team and built a top tier research franchise that spanned the grain, ethanol, protein, and packaged food sectors and successfully positioned several lead managed equity offerings and debt financings. Previously, Ms. Aslam was a vice president at Merrill Lynch and a risk management advisor at UBS. She graduated from the University of California with a bachelor’s degree in economics and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas and guacamole. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands. Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.

