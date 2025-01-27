Safe & Green Holdings Announces Equity Line of Credit with Alumni Capital to Accelerate Growth through Shareholder-Friendly Funding Mechanism

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, today announced it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Alumni Capital LP, establishing an equity line of credit (ELOC). This agreement provides the Company with a flexible funding mechanism to support its strategic growth initiatives while minimizing dilution to existing shareholders.

The funding aligns with Safe & Green's commitment to utilizing capital in a prudent manner, with a focus on highly accretive projects that drive long-term shareholder value. The structure of the ELOC ensures that the Company retains full control over the timing and amount of any equity sales, thereby providing financial stability and strategic flexibility.

Michael McLaren, Chief Executive Officer of Safe & Green Holdings, commented, “This agreement with Alumni Capital represents a key milestone in our growth strategy. It is designed with the best interests of our shareholders in mind, offering us the ability to access capital efficiently while mitigating dilution. We are grateful for the strong support and confidence from Alumni Capital following their extensive due diligence. This funding positions us to accelerate the execution of our strategic initiatives and deliver meaningful value to our shareholders.”

Tricia Kaelin, Chief Financial Officer of Safe & Green Holdings, stated, “We plan to leverage the proceeds from the ELOC to advance our growth agenda, including expansion into new markets, development of high-impact projects, and enhancement of operational efficiencies. Moreover, we remain committed to maintaining a balance between growth, financial discipline, and shareholder interests.”

Ashkan Mapar, Portfolio Manager and General Partner at Alumni Capital, added, “We are pleased to partner with Safe & Green Holdings as they continue to innovate and grow. This agreement reflects our confidence in the Company's vision and management team, and we look forward to supporting their efforts to drive sustainable value creation.”

The flexibility provided by this ELOC allows the Company to align its capital needs with market conditions and operational priorities. Through a disciplined approach, Safe & Green Holdings seeks to deploy capital in areas that maximize returns and strengthen the Company’s market position.

Additional details about the transaction are available in the Company’s Form 8-K that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully satisfy all of the conditions in the Securities Purchase Agreement, the Company’s ability to successfully file a registration statement to register the resale of shares to be purchased by Alumni Capital LP via the Securities Purchase Agreement, the Company’s ability to successfully execute its business plans, the effect of government regulation, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

