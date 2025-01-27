Ninepoint Partners LP Launches Two New Series of Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund and Announces Termination of Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) is pleased to announce the launch of two new series of Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund, being Series T and Series FT. As of January 16, 2025, Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund is now available in Series A, Series F, Series T, Series FT, Series I and Series D securities.

The investment objective of Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund is primarily to maximize risk adjusted long-term returns and secondarily to achieve a high level of income. Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund focuses on achieving growth of capital through securities selection and pursues a long-term investment program with the aim of generating capital gains and seeks to provide a moderate level of volatility and a low degree of correlation to other asset classes through diversifying across a relatively concentrated group of global infrastructure stocks.

"The Series T and Series FT are designed to provide investors with a greater amount of cash flow compared to other available series, making them an attractive option for those seeking a reliable source of investment income,” commented Jeff Sayer, Vice President & Portfolio Manager, Ninepoint Partners. “With a target annualized distribution of 6.0%, paid monthly, these series' distributions are comprised of return of capital, net income, and capital gains, delivering a consistent income stream.”

Ninepoint Partners also announced today it intends to terminate Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF effective on or about March 28, 2025 (the Termination Date). Effective immediately, Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF is closed to new purchases, however, investors can continue to trade ETF series units on Cboe Canada until they are delisted. Investors may also redeem or switch their mutual fund series units of Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF up to the close of business on the Termination Date. Ninepoint Partners will waive any short-term trading fees for redemptions of units of Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF prior to the Termination Date. Investors that still hold units of Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF on the Termination Date will receive a cash payment for their units equal to the proportionate share of all property and assets of Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF attributable to the applicable series of Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF, which is expected to be the series net asset value per unit on the Termination Date multiplied by the number of units held.

Ninepoint Partners will send a notice to each investor in Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF regarding the termination. The ETF series units of Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF are expected to be delisted from Cboe Canada, at the request of Ninepoint Partners, at the close of business on or about March 26, 2025. As Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF prepares to terminate, it may no longer be fully invested in accordance with its stated investment objectives outlined in the simplified prospectus.

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

