Smart Transportation Technology Markets 2024-2029 with Huawei, IBM, Intel, Siemens and Cisco Systems Dominating the $484.5 Billion Industry

The Global Smart Transportation Market was valued at USD 181.7 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 484.5 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 21.70%

ITS offers real-time information about traffic and public transportation conditions to reduce the travel time and make the travel easier, safer, and smarter. Smart transportation is highly needed as it can broadly influence almost every aspect of the smart city's operation on daily basis. For instance, trip route planning is helpful, particularly in large, crowded cities. Trip planning applications and service providers afford route recommendations based on relatively shorter paths and traffic congestion.





The study analyzes the drivers and dynamics of the smart transportation market, along with current industry trends. The report concludes by providing profiles of the market's major vendors. The base year for the study is 2023, with projections for the years 2024 through 2029, including forecasts of compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for the forecast period.



This report analyzes technology offerings across various transportation modes, focusing on roadway, airway, railway and maritime systems. Each transportation mode focuses on various smart transportation solutions and essential services, which include consulting, deployment, integration, and maintenance. These factors are critical for the successful implementation of these technologies, thus the report also analyzes them.



The roadway mode's key offerings include traffic management systems, vehicle telematics, passenger information solutions, smart ticketing and parking management. The railway mode's key offerings include employing technologies such as rail traffic management systems and passenger information systems to improve services. The airway mode's key offerings include air traffic management, passenger information systems, freight information and smart ticketing.



The maritime mode's key offerings include maritime software, port operations management and vessel tracking. This study analyzes these offerings, all of which are essential to each transportation mode's successful implementation and function.

Most smart city projects include the following key ITS applications:

Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS): To help control traffic and improve efficiency ATMS can: adjust traffic lights and other signals in real-time; dynamically adjust rates on toll roads; provide traffic information.

Advanced Vehicle Control and Safety System (AVCSS): To promote safe driving, AVCSS can: automatically control a vehicle, preventing or minimizing human driving errors, help drivers avoid or quickly react to hazardous conditions, provide cruise control, lane-keeping, and parking assistance.

Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS): To improve the safety of public transportation riders APTS uses: real-time passenger information systems, automatic vehicle location systems, bus arrival notification systems, systems providing priority to buses at intersections.

Commercial Vehicle Operation (CVO): CVO is used for automatic vehicle monitoring specifically for commercial vehicles such as buses, ambulances, trucks, and taxis. Apart from monitoring other functions of CVO includes fright administration, commercial vehicle administrative process, Weigh-In-Motion (WIM), roadside CVO safety, on-board safety monitoring, hazardous material planning, and incident response.

Report Includes

53 data tables and 43 additional tables

An overview of the global market for smart transportation technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation and forecast the market size for smart transportation technologies based on transportation mode, and geographical region

Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological hurdles within smart transportation applications

Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, and discussion of technological and regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace for smart transportation

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances within the industry

Profiles of the leading global players, including Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM, Intel Corp., Siemens and Cisco Systems Inc.

Companies Featured









Aarav Solutions

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Allied Telesis Holdings

Alstom SA

Atos SE

Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Conduent, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corp.

IEI Integration Corp.

Intel Corp.

NEC Corp.

SAP SE

Siemens

Thales

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $181.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $484.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Future Outlook

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Consumers

Threat of New Entrants

Level of Competitiveness

Availability of Substitutes

Use Cases

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Growing Need for Cost Efficiency in Transportation

Urbanization and Transportation Challenges in Expanding Cities

Increased Focus on Road Safety and Security

Market Restraints

High Initial Costs and Funding Constraints

Complex Integration with Legacy Infrastructure

Regulatory and Compliance Issues

Market Opportunities

Enhancing Urban Mobility

Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Transportation Solutions

Rise of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Regulatory Framework by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Applications

Overview

Technology Outlook

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Big Data Analytics

5G Connectivity

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

Electric Mobility

Connected Vehicle Technologies

Emerging Technologies in Smart Transportation

Autonomous Vehicles

Connected Infrastructure

EV Ecosystem and Charging Infrastructure

Digital Twins

Blockchain

Smart Transportation Applicational Areas

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

Real-Time Tracking and Monitoring

Predictive Maintenance

Smart Ticketing and Passenger Information Systems

Fleet/Freight Management Systems

Dynamic Route Optimization

V2X Communication

Other Applications

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Transportation Mode

Market Breakdown by Roadway Offerings

Roadway Solutions

Roadway Services

Market Breakdown by Airway Offerings

Airway Solutions

Airway Services

Market Breakdown by Railway Offerings

Railway Solutions

Railway Services

Market Breakdown by Maritime Offerings

Maritime Solutions

Maritime Services

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Market Ecosystem Analysis

Municipal Governments and Transportation Authorities

Technology Providers

Automotive Manufacturers

Mobility Service Operators

Infrastructure Developers and Operators

Consumers

Market Share Analysis: Key Companies

Smart Transportation Market Offerings, by Key Players

Strategic Analysis

Recent Developments

Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective

Overview

Environmental Impacts

Social Impacts

Governance Impacts

Status of ESG in the Smart Transportation Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

