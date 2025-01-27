Western Financial Group Celebrates Branch Opening in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A great way to kick off 2025! Western Financial Group (Western) is pleased to announce a new, redesigned branch opening in the city of Dawson Creek on January 31, 2025. With a focus on care, convenience, and unmatched customer service, Western wants to be where our customers are. We’re providing service in convenient and accessible ways – whether online, by phone, or in person.

“It’s an exciting time here at Western, we have robust plans for growth while maintaining our commitment to care in all that we do,” said Western Financial Group Chief Executive Officer, Grant Ostir. “Buying insurance should be easy and we want our customers to come to us for advice, knowing we’ve got their best interests at heart. Branch opening events like these give us a great opportunity to connect with our current and future customers, giving them a chance to get to know us and what we’re all about.”

The new branch has an updated look and feel, and boasts not one, but two drive-thru windows for customer ease and accessibility. The branch is open from Monday to Friday, 8 am to 8 pm (drive thru only from 6-8 pm); Saturday 9 am to 5:30 pm (in office & drive thru); Sunday 11 am to 5 pm (drive thru only).

Grand opening/Ribbon cutting ceremony details:

DATE: January 31, 2025 TIME: 12pm-2pm (Ribbon cutting at 1pm) WHERE: 11300 8 Street, Dawson Creek WHO: Grant Ostir, Western Financial Group CEO Darren Sinclair, Western Financial Group Vice President, Sales Darcy Dober, Mayor of Dawson Creek WHAT: Local city officials and Western Financial Group leaders will engage in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Get to know our people, local businesses while enjoying some light refreshments and door prizes.

Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company focused on creating security and peace of mind and has provided over one million Canadians with the proper protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in approximately 200 locations, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do - it’s who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work and play – to date we have granted over $9 million to support our local communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. www.westernfinancialgroup.ca

For more information, assets, or to schedule an interview with Grant Ostir, please contact:

Nichola Petts, PR Manager: Nichola.petts@westernfg.ca