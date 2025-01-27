Kartoon Studios Premieres Trailer for Highly Anticipated Animated Production The Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie-The-Pooh





Sneak Peek Unveiled Last Night at Sundance Film Festival

Available to Watch Now on YouTube, X, Instagram and LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) today publicly unveiled the trailer for its highly anticipated animated production, The Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie-the-Pooh. Available now on Kartoon Studios’ X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube accounts, the trailer offers audiences a first look at the company’s most ambitious production in its history, coming at the end of this year. The trailer was revealed in a ‘Sneak Peak’ last night at the Sundance Film Festival at a special event held by Harbor Fund.

Based on one of the most successful and beloved children’s properties of all time, The Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie-the-Pooh represents Kartoon Studios’ largest production to date, with over 200 six-minute shorts planned, as well as a package of five-holiday specials, as the brand rolls out.

This newly imagined adaptation of A.A. Milne’s cherished books brings the magic of the Hundred Acre Wood to life through a distinctive yarn-based animation style blending AI and hand-drawn characters and backgrounds. With its rich textures, vibrant color palettes, and heartwarming aesthetic, the production breathes fresh life into timeless characters while remaining faithful to the original charm of A.A. Milne’s characters and the Hundred Acre Wood, where the stories occur.

“To our knowledge, this will be the first time using characters and methods developed with AI. We literally would not have been able to do this project even a year ago before the advent of today’s AI and the tools that now can make this kind of look available,” said multi-Emmy-winning director Michael Maliani.

Winnie-the-Pooh has captivated families worldwide for nearly a century with his gentle wisdom, friendships, family, and heartfelt adventures. Generations of parents and children have embraced the stories for their universal themes of love, loyalty, and the simple joys of life. This enduring appeal positions The Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie-the-Pooh as a major opportunity for Kartoon Studios to expand its reach and solidify its place as a leader in family entertainment.

“Winnie-the-Pooh is more than just a character; he’s a beloved symbol of kindness, imagination, and the enduring value of friendship,” said Andy Heyward, CEO of Kartoon Studios. “It allows us to tell timeless, heartfelt stories and, at the same time, connect children to the simple joys of nature and animals. We're creating something truly special by embracing A.A. Milne’s original vision while reimagining it for today’s audience.

“For our investors, this project underscores Kartoon Studios’ commitment to delivering premium, timeless content with global appeal and the products they inspire. The potential for Winnie-the-Pooh as a brand is monumental, and we’re confident this series will capture the hearts of viewers around the world as we develop a global line of products based on this look and interpretation of A.A. Milne.”

As Kartoon Studios continues to expand its portfolio, The Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie-the-Pooh stands as a shining example of the company’s dedication to producing world-class entertainment that resonates with audiences of all ages. With its universal themes and innovative animation, this production is poised to become a defining chapter in the legacy of Winnie-the-Pooh.

