Antimicrobial Preservatives Market Projected to Reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2032 | Surge in Demand for Personal Care Drives Market Growth

Austin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Antimicrobial Preservatives Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 4.6 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2024 to 2032.”

Key Trends Driving the Antimicrobial Preservatives Market

Antimicrobial preservatives are substances used in a wide range of products to prevent the growth of harmful microorganisms, thus extending the shelf life and ensuring the safety of food, beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. These preservatives are critical in maintaining product integrity by inhibiting the growth of bacteria, fungi, mold, and yeast, making them essential in industries with stringent safety and hygiene requirements.

Increasing consumer concerns about health and wellness, along with the rising demand for products with longer shelf life, are fueling the growth of the antimicrobial preservatives market. Moreover, there is a growing preference for natural and organic preservatives, particularly in food and personal care products, as consumers become more conscious of the ingredients used in the products they consume and apply.

The market is also benefiting from the rising demand for ready-to-eat food and beverages, which necessitates the use of preservatives to maintain the quality of products. Additionally, the increasing use of antimicrobial preservatives in pharmaceutical formulations, particularly in topical creams and ointments, has further expanded the scope of market growth.





Antimicrobial Preservatives Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.6 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Benzoic Acid. Sorbic Acid, Sulfur Dioxide, Propionic Acid, Nitrates, and others)

• By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) Key Drivers • Rising demand for cosmetic products drives market growth.

Advancements in Antimicrobial Preservative Technologies

The development of new and innovative antimicrobial preservatives is transforming the market landscape. Companies are increasingly focusing on developing natural and sustainable antimicrobial solutions that cater to consumer preferences for clean-label and non-toxic products. The trend toward using plant-based preservatives, such as rosemary extract, clove oil, and other plant-derived compounds, is gaining traction due to their efficacy and perceived safety over synthetic chemicals.

In addition to the demand for natural preservatives, advancements in preservative formulation techniques have improved the efficiency and effectiveness of antimicrobial preservatives. The use of nanotechnology to enhance the antimicrobial properties of preservatives is also emerging as a key trend, providing more effective solutions that require lower concentrations of active ingredients.

Furthermore, antimicrobial preservatives are being used in more diverse applications. Beyond the traditional use in food and cosmetics, the pharmaceutical sector is witnessing an increasing demand for preservatives to enhance the shelf life and stability of injectable drugs, vaccines, and medical devices. The growing trend of personalized medicine and the need for longer-lasting pharmaceutical products are driving the market for antimicrobial preservatives in this sector.

Which Type Led the Market in 2023?

The largest market share of over 31% in 2023 was attributed to sorbic acid segments. Sorbic acid is provided to food & beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sector as a spoilage inhibitor of mold, yeast, and bacteria which is widely used by manufacturers because of its spectrum antibacterial action and even with the stability in the product which increases shelf life. In addition, sorbic acid is considered safe for human consumption by several regulatory bodies, including the FDA and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and this will augment the rise in adoption of sorbic acid at various end-use industries. It has made its home in a number of processed food items that especially need urgent protection from fungal infection.

Which Application Segment Led the Market in 2023?

The food & beverage sector accounted for the largest share of the antimicrobial preservatives market in 2023, contributing to over 48% of global revenues. This can be attributed to the high demand for preservative-treated foods that maintain their quality and safety over extended periods. Ready-to-eat meals, packaged snacks, dairy products, and beverages all rely heavily on antimicrobial preservatives to prevent spoilage caused by microorganisms.

As consumers demand healthier, longer-lasting products without sacrificing taste or texture, food manufacturers are increasingly turning to preservatives to maintain the integrity of their offerings. The growing trend of convenience foods, which have a longer shelf life and require minimal preparation, further drives the need for antimicrobial preservatives in the food & beverage industry.

Which Region Dominated the Market in 2023?

North America led the antimicrobial preservatives market in 2023, accounting for over 48% of global market share. The region’s dominance can be attributed to the high consumer awareness surrounding health and hygiene, coupled with the robust presence of key players in the food & beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. Additionally, stringent regulatory frameworks and consumer preferences for safety and quality have spurred the demand for antimicrobial preservatives in North America.

Europe is another major market for antimicrobial preservatives, driven by growing awareness about the benefits of using preservatives in food and cosmetics. Countries like Germany, France, and the U.K. are at the forefront of the trend toward natural preservatives, with increasing consumer demand for clean-label products. The European market is also supported by strong regulations ensuring the safety and efficacy of preservatives in consumer goods.

Recent Developments in the Antimicrobial Preservatives Market

2023 : Lonza Group introduced a new range of natural antimicrobial preservatives for the cosmetics and personal care industry. The range includes plant-based preservatives derived from rosemary and tea tree oils, aimed at catering to the growing demand for clean-label products.

: Lonza Group introduced a new range of natural antimicrobial preservatives for the cosmetics and personal care industry. The range includes plant-based preservatives derived from rosemary and tea tree oils, aimed at catering to the growing demand for clean-label products. 2023 : Kemin Industries expanded its product portfolio with the launch of a new antimicrobial preservative for the food & beverage industry. The preservative is derived from natural sources and offers extended shelf life without compromising the taste or texture of the products.

: Kemin Industries expanded its product portfolio with the launch of a new antimicrobial preservative for the food & beverage industry. The preservative is derived from natural sources and offers extended shelf life without compromising the taste or texture of the products. 2023: Corbion launched a novel antimicrobial preservative for the dairy industry, targeting the growing demand for clean-label and natural preservatives. The new product helps extend the shelf life of dairy products while maintaining the quality and safety of the product.





