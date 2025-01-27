Ekouaer Unveils 2025 Valentine’s Day Campaign with Exclusive Discounts: Love with EKOUAER Comfort

New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekouaer has launched its Valentine’s Day campaign, running from January 20 to February 20, 2025. The campaign features a curated collection of pajamas and loungewear, offering promotional discounts and gifting options for the season.

Ekouaer, a leading premium loungewear and sleepwear brand, has officially launched its 2025 Valentine’s Day campaign. Themed “Love with EKOUAER Comfort,” the campaign runs from January 20 to February 20, 2025, and features a range of sleepwear and gifting options. This initiative emphasizes high-quality designs, comfort, and the ideal combination of style and practicality for the season of love.

To extend the campaign’s reach, Ekouaer partnered with Fernanda Sousa Linhares, a well-known fashion and lifestyle influencer. Fernanda’s collaborations with leading beauty and fashion brands, alongside her advocacy for women's rights and environmental issues, align with the values of the campaign. Her ability to authentically showcase products across multiple platforms strengthens the campaign’s visibility and connects with a socially conscious audience. This partnership reflects Ekouaer’s commitment to creating meaningful engagement and redefining the essence of thoughtful gifting.

The campaign unfolds in three phases. The Preview Phase, from January 20 to January 31, introduces the exclusive Valentine’s Day collection, providing customers with early access to product highlights. The Official Phase, from February 1 to February 6, includes promotional discounts on selected items. The Harvest Phase, from February 7 to February 20, concludes the campaign with customer feedback initiatives and targeted promotional efforts to maintain engagement.

The theme “Love with EKOUAER Comfort” paired with the slogan “Pajamas for Cozy Valentine’s Day” highlights the dual focus on Valentine’s Day romance and practical gifting. The branding incorporates two primary elements: the romantic context of Valentine’s Day and a focus on practicality through the promotion of thoughtful gifting options. This approach aims to elevate the brand’s presentation while positioning the collection as a destination for comfortable and stylish Valentine’s Day essentials.

Discover Ekouaer’s Top Picks for Valentine’s Day

The Valentine’s Day campaign features versatile and thoughtfully designed products that reflect love, comfort, and everyday practicality. Each item is tailored to the season’s themes, offering unique features to suit a range of preferences:

Ribbed Knit Lounge Set : Lightweight, stretchy ribbed two-piece set with a V-neck top and elastic waistband shorts. Perfect for maternity, lounging, or casual wear.

Button-Down Nightgown : Relaxed-fit nightgown made from soft, skin-friendly fabric. Ideal for lounging or breastfeeding.

Soft Knit Sweater Set : Breathable knit lounge set with a long puff sleeve sweatshirt and high-waist shorts. Comfortable for home or casual outings.

Striped Satin Pajama Set : This higher quality satin set with a button-down top and drawstring shorts. Lightweight and breathable for sleep or lounging.

: This higher quality satin set with a button-down top and drawstring shorts. Lightweight and breathable for sleep or lounging. Two-Piece Silk Pajama Set : Soft short-sleeve silk set with a V-neck top. Comfortable and stylish for home or as a gift.

In addition to these favorites, the collection includes even more options to suit every preference. Explore items like the Silk Satin Camisole Set , the Soft Knit Kimono Robe , or the cozy Plush Pajama Set .

The curated selection ensures shoppers can find options that match their preferences, whether they seek timeless elegance, contemporary designs, or casual loungewear. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, Ekouaer has everything you need to make this Valentine’s Day a celebration of comfort and style.

Ekouaer’s Valentine’s Day campaign represents a comprehensive effort to redefine holiday gifting through practical, stylish, and inclusive offerings. The curated product guide, accessible through the official Amazon store, simplifies the shopping experience, ensuring customers can find suitable options that reflect the spirit of the season. The campaign also emphasizes the brand’s commitment to quality and attention to seasonal trends, maintaining its reputation as a leader in the sleepwear market.

Don't Miss Out: Exclusive Valentine’s Day Deals on Style and Comfort

Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and sophistication this Valentine’s Day with Ekouaer. Visit Ekouaer’s official Amazon store to explore versatile, high-quality pieces crafted for this season of love. Discover timeless elegance today—limited-time offers are available until February 20, 2025.

About Ekouaer:

Founded in 2015, Ekouaer is a lifestyle brand focused on redefining sleepwear and loungewear with an emphasis on comfort, quality, and style. The brand aims to provide a distinctive, comfortable experience and is present in over 180 countries, meeting the needs of millions with designs that reflect the beauty of all skin tones. For more information, visit https://ekouaer.com/ .

About Ekouaer:

Founded in 2015, Ekouaer is a lifestyle brand focused on redefining sleepwear and loungewear with an emphasis on comfort, quality, and style. The brand aims to provide a distinctive, comfortable experience and is present in over 180 countries, meeting the needs of millions with designs that reflect the beauty of all skin tones. For more information, visit https://ekouaer.com/ .



