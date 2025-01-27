Hola Prime Enhances Global Access with Visa Card and New London Office

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hola Prime, a leading name in the prop trading industry, has taken another leap in empowering traders by launching the Hola Prime Visa Card. Designed to streamline access to earnings, this innovative solution ensures that traders can effortlessly manage their payouts whenever and wherever they need.





With the new Visa Card, Hola Prime addresses a major pain point for traders - delayed or complicated payout processes. This card provides instant access to funds, allowing traders to seamlessly handle their earnings through online transactions, in-store purchases, and ATM withdrawals worldwide.

A New Standard in Trader Accessibility

Instant Payouts: Traders can access their earnings immediately without relying on lengthy bank transfers.

Global Usability: Whether online shopping, dining out, or withdrawing cash, the Visa Card works everywhere Visa is accepted.

Enhanced Security: Transactions are safeguarded with 3D Secure technology, providing traders with peace of mind.

Flexible Payments: From contactless payments to POS systems and ATM cash withdrawals, this card caters to all needs.

"Traders can directly receive their payouts on the Hola Prime Visa Card and use them however they like - whether for online purchases, in-store transactions, or ATM withdrawals. These cards now serve as a standard payout withdrawal method for traders," said CFO, Ms. Sumedha Sharma.

"We already offer one-hour payouts, and this Visa Card takes convenience to the next level, providing traders with the freedom and flexibility they deserve anytime, anywhere" she added.

Global Expansion: Hola Prime Opens Office in London

In a strategic move to expand its global footprint, Hola Prime has inaugurated a new office in London, one of the world's leading financial hubs. This milestone underlines the firm's vision of empowering traders globally while ensuring top-notch support for its European clientele.

The London office will enable Hola Prime to serve traders in the region with greater efficiency, offering localized solutions and bolstering its reputation as a global leader in prop trading.

"London is a pivotal market for finance and trading. Establishing our presence here allows us to engage closely with traders and cater to their unique needs in a dynamic and international environment," said Ms. Sharma.

A Vision for Innovation and Empowerment

Hola Prime's dual initiatives - the Visa Card and its London expansion - demonstrate its unwavering focus on innovation and trader-centric solutions. From simplifying financial management to enhancing global accessibility, the company is setting benchmarks that resonate with modern traders.

As Hola Prime continues to break new ground, its dedication to fostering a transparent, accessible, and empowering trading ecosystem remains its defining ethos.

About Hola Prime

Hola Prime is a leading global proprietary trading firm with a strong presence in the UK, Hong Kong, Cyprus, Dubai, and India. Renowned for its commitment to transparency, Hola Prime serves prop traders across 175+ countries, offering access to over 50 trading instruments. The firm is dedicated to empowering traders with real-time risk management, advanced technological infrastructure, and a secure trading environment. Committed to fairness and trust, Hola Prime ensures seamless payouts, robust compliance, and a reliable trading experience. With multiple trading platforms and a focus on bringing freshness to the prop trading industry, Hola Prime is redefining the future of trading.

Social Links

Facebook: https://fb.com/profile.php?id=61565158992654&sk=about_contact_and_basic_info

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/holaprime_global/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtVEJa1Ml132Be7tnk-DjeQ

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hola-prime/?viewAsMember=true

Twitter: https://x.com/HolaPrimeGlobal

Discord: https://discord.gg/TJ7TcHPXBf

Quora: https://www.quora.com/profile/HolaPrime/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/HolaPrime/

Medium: https://medium.com/@social_46267

Media Contact

Company: Hola Prime

Contact: Media Team

Email: marketing@holaprime.com

Website: https://holaprime.com/

SOURCE: Hola Prime