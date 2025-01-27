India Frozen Foods Market Report 2024-2029 Featuring Apex Frozen Foods, Godrej Agrovet, ITC, Venky's, Capricorn Food, Hyfun, Innovative Foods, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable, Top Fresh, and McCain

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Foods Market in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, the frozen foods market in India was valued at INR 146.18 Bn and the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~15.72% during the 2024 - 2029

The expansion of the frozen food industry is because of a shift in consumers' habits, higher disposable incomes, and a growing need for ready-to-cook meal options. Moreover, improvements in cold chain infrastructure and distribution networks have improved access to these products in both urban and rural areas.



As disposable incomes rise, consumers are increasingly drawn to convenient meal options. Frozen foods have become especially appealing to busy Indian professionals and families, as they save both time and effort in meal preparation. Higher disposable income also allows consumers to explore premium frozen food options, including organic, gourmet, and artisanal products. This shift is fueling demand and preference for a wider range of high-quality frozen food choices.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Frozen Foods Market in India - An Overview

4.2. Market Size and Growth Forecast (2024 - 2029)

4.3. Current Market Scenario

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market drivers

5.2. Market challenges



Chapter 6: Market Trends

6.1. Key Market Trends



Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

7.1. Favorable government initiative



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

8.2. Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

8.3. ITC Ltd.

8.4. Venky's (India) Ltd.

8.5. Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.

8.6. Hyfun Frozen Foods Private Limited

8.7. Innovative Foods Ltd.

8.8. Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

8.9. Top Fresh International Pvt. Ltd.

8.10. McCain Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd.



Chapter 9: Recent Developments

9.1. Key Recent Developments



Chapter 10: Appendix

