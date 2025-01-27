Jamf achieves StateRAMP Authorized status to meet organizations’ most stringent compliance needs

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, J amf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced it has achieved StateRAMP Authorized status for its Jamf Pro and Jamf School products. Achieving this certification highlights Jamf’s continued commitment to meeting the needs of high compliance organizations.

StateRAMP is a critical cloud security assessment and authorization program designed to address the specific technology and compliance requirements of education institutions as well as state and local governments.

Jamf Pro and Jamf School can now be found on the StateRAMP Authorized Product List . Authorized status is the highest level of verification within the StateRAMP program. It signifies that Jamf Pro and Jamf School meet all the required security controls within the StateRAMP framework, have been assessed by a third-party assessment organization (3PAO), and the results have been verified by the StateRAMP PMO.

“StateRAMP Authorized status is a significant accomplishment,” said Linh Lam, CIO at Jamf. “As a best of breed solution, our high compliance customers expect us to help them comply with the most demanding industry regulations. With Authorized status, Jamf’s state, local, and education customers can be assured our StateRAMP environment will help protect their information systems and assets from cyber threats, while meeting their compliance obligations.”

To maintain this status, Jamf must comply with monthly continuous monitoring requirements and conduct annual and significant change audits.

To learn more about Jamf information security, compliance and privacy, visit: https://www.jamf.com/trust-center/ .

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com .

Media Contact:

Liarna La Porta | media@jamf.com