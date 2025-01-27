Global Pharmaceutical R&D Outsourcing Market Report 2024-2025 & 2029: Outsourcing In The Cell And Gene Therapy Is Booming, Virtual & Decentralized Clinical Trials Gaining Momentum,

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical R&D Outsourcing Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pharmaceutical R&D Outsourcing Market was valued at USD 84.01 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 150.04 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.15%

The global pharmaceutical R&D outsourcing market report consists of exclusive data on 44 vendors. Major players like Boehringer Ingelheim, Charles River Laboratories, ICON, IQVIA, Fortrea, Lonza, Medpace, Parexel International Corp, Samsung Biologics, Syneos Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and WuXi AppTec dominate the market.

These companies offer end-to-end solutions, from drug discovery to clinical trials, providing efficiency and expertise that appeal to large pharmaceutical firms. As R&D grows more complex, outsourcing is shifting toward specialized services like gene and cell therapy research, biologics, and personalized medicine, driving significant investment and innovation. With stricter regulations in markets like the EU and China, companies are increasingly partnering with CROs that excel at navigating the evolving global regulatory landscape.



APAC shows prominent growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 11.91% in the global pharmaceutical R&D outsourcing market. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is growing rapidly, driven by cost efficiency, specialized expertise, and supportive government policies. Countries like China, India, and South Korea offer lower labor costs and advanced infrastructure, making them hubs for outsourced manufacturing and clinical trials.

APAC is now the fastest-growing region in this market, fueled by the rising demand for biologics such as monoclonal antibodies and cell therapies, which require specialized capabilities. As R&D costs rise and patent expirations create pressure, many pharmaceutical companies are partnering with regional CROs to manage preclinical development and clinical trials more cost-effectively. Additionally, APAC is emerging as a key player in-process R&D, particularly in biologics and DMPK, where CROs provide deep expertise and scalable solutions.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & DRIVERS

Outsourcing In The Cell And Gene Therapy Industry Is Booming



Outsourcing in the cell and gene therapy industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand, technological complexities, and the need for specialized expertise. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) play a pivotal role in enabling small biotech firms and even large pharmaceutical companies to scale their operations effectively without incurring the prohibitive costs associated with in-house capabilities. Building specialized facilities can cost up to $2,000 per square foot and take several years to complete, making outsourcing an attractive alternative for both cost and time efficiency.

Key drivers of this outsourcing boom include the industry's complexity and the highly specialized nature of manufacturing processes such as viral vector production and gene editing. Outsourcing these operations to CDMOs ensures adherence to stringent regulatory standards and high-quality outcomes. For instance, companies like Catalent, Lonza, and Thermo Fisher Scientific have made significant investments in acquiring smaller firms with expertise in viral vector production, expanding their capabilities in this emerging market.



Virtual & Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) Gaining Momentum



Virtual and decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) are transforming clinical research by using technologies like telemedicine, wearables, and remote monitoring to enable patient participation from home or local settings. This approach reduces travel, enhances accessibility, and gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic. DCTs improve patient recruitment and retention by overcoming geographic barriers, enabling diverse participation, and reducing costs. Continuous data collection via wearables enhances real-time monitoring, improving accuracy and safety.

Major companies like Pfizer and Novartis are adopting DCTs, supported by regulatory agencies like the FDA and EMA, which have guided digital tools. Advancements in AI, e-consent systems, and blockchain-based security are making DCTs more scalable and reliable, with companies like ICON Plc and Medable leading in comprehensive solutions. However, challenges such as data privacy, technological disparities, and patient digital literacy remain. Hybrid models that combine virtual and traditional trial elements are emerging as viable solutions. As these barriers are addressed, DCTs are expected to drive accessibility, efficiency, and innovation in clinical research.



Increasing Complexity of Drug Development



The increasing complexity of drug development, particularly with biologics, gene therapies, and personalized medicines, is driving the growth of pharmaceutical R&D outsourcing. These advanced therapies involve intricate processes like protein engineering and complex manufacturing, which require specialized expertise and cutting-edge technologies. Pharmaceutical companies are turning to Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to handle these tasks more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Additionally, the demanding regulatory landscape, with agencies like the FDA and EMA imposing stricter requirements, has made outsourcing essential. CROs with regulatory expertise help ensure compliance, mitigate risks, and accelerate drug development timelines. Beyond formulation challenges, patient recruitment for clinical trials has become increasingly difficult, requiring diverse and representative populations. Outsourcing partners are using technology and big data to streamline recruitment, manage trial data efficiently, and ensure smooth trial execution. This combination of technical and regulatory expertise positions CROs as critical partners in navigating the complexities of modern drug development.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINT

Maintaining Quality and Consistency Across Regions



Ensuring quality and consistency in global R&D outsourcing is challenging due to varying regulatory standards across regions, especially in emerging markets. Companies rely on robust quality assurance and communication with authorities like the FDA and EMA while adapting to local regulations. In low-cost regions like Asia or Eastern Europe, strict oversight is crucial to maintaining data integrity and patient safety in multi-continent clinical trials.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $84.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $150.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Stage of Development: The clinical segment holds the largest market share. Clinical trials are a critical phase in drug development, and outsourcing these trials to specialized (CROs) helps streamline the process and manage costs effectively.

By Product Type: The biologics segment shows the highest growth of 11.14%, as biologics complex therapies derived from living organisms are a major focus in pharmaceutical research and development.

By Company Size: The small & mid-sized companies segment holds the largest market share. They also tend to focus on specialized therapeutic areas, which can make them attractive partners for outsourcing projects that require specialized expertise.

By Therapy Area: The oncology segment holds the largest market share of over 30%. The segmental growth is due to the high demand for innovative cancer treatments and the need for efficient clinical trials.

By Geography: APAC shows the highest growth of 11.91% in the global pharmaceutical R&D outsourcing market. The growth in this region is due to driven by a combination of cost efficiency, specialized expertise, and supportive government policies.

Growth Factor: The global pharmaceutical R&D outsourcing market is set to grow due to the rise of platform trials in modern clinical research and the rise in patient-centric clinical trial approaches.

RECENT VENDORS ACTIVITIES

In 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim expanded its oncology portfolio by acquiring preclinical assets from Nerio Therapeutics to develop innovative checkpoint inhibitors for cancer, in a deal worth up to USD 1.3 billion.

The company also partnered with Ochre Bio to advance liver regeneration treatments and novel therapies for chronic liver diseases, with the collaboration valued at over USD 1 billion.

In 2024, AbbVie announced a definitive agreement to acquire Aliada, a biotechnology company specializing in therapies for central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Aliada's innovative blood-brain barrier (BBB)-crossing technology is at the core of its approach, offering potential breakthroughs in CNS treatment.

In 2024, Merck acquired Modifi Biosciences Inc., a company specializing in cancer therapeutics driven by direct DNA modification technology.

