Devvio Inc. Grants Exclusive Global License for Groundbreaking Exchange Technology to DevvDigital Inc

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevvDigital Inc. is proud to announce it has been granted an exclusive global license from Devvio Inc, for its next-generation exchange technology, allowing for the operation of DevvExchange—a revolutionary digital asset exchange platform that sets new benchmarks for security, speed, and compliance. DevvExchange will allow customers to trade digital assets while maintaining full control of their assets throughout exchange transactions. Further, high-speed and cost-effective exchange transactions settle mathematically instantaneously, solving one of the biggest problems across all types of exchanges today.

The key invention for the new exchange approach is Devvio’s patent pending Contingent Transaction Set (CTS) technology, which allows blockchain transactions to be grouped together and directly validated on the DevvX blockchain by its validators. Transactions in a CTS are each approved if and only if all criteria for the transactions are individually met. Then, when a group of exchange transactions is validated, all transactions occur at the same mathematical instant, thereby exchanging assets instantaneously with no middlemen or settlement risk.

This strategic collaboration positions DevvExchange as the premier destination for institutional and retail traders alike, leveraging Devvio’s cutting-edge DevvX blockchain, which boasts unparalleled capabilities such as infinite scalability, unparalleled throughput, architectural flexibility, ease of integration through a RESTful API, and best-in-class cost-effectiveness.

A New Era for Digital Asset Trading

With the exclusive license in place, DevvDigital is uniquely empowered to drive the global rollout of this powerful new exchange architecture, transforming the trading experience by eliminating the inefficiencies and risks that plague traditional exchanges. Key features include:

Non-Custodial Architecture: Users retain full control of their assets at all times, enhancing security and eliminating settlement risks. Middlemen, and their related costs and delays, are removed. This approach removes the risks that the FTX exchange infamously demonstrated.

Instant T+0 Settlement: Trades are settled instantaneously, removing counterparty risks. Transactions are validated directly by validators on the DevvX blockchain rather than through smart contract implementations, which provides for fast, inexpensive trades.

Regulatory First: Built to meet and exceed the strictest compliance standards in key jurisdictions, DevvExchange will provide users with unmatched peace of mind. For the first time, a regulatory compliant digital-asset exchange will allow for trades where users’ assets are not held by the exchange itself.



“I have no doubt that global asset exchanges of the future will be implemented as we, for the first time, now allow– mathematically instantaneous exchange with no middlemen,” said Tom Anderson, CEO of Devvio Inc. “That is a big statement, but it should be intuitively clear. If any two parties can exchange assets immediately and inexpensively, with no counterparty risk and full control of their assets throughout a trade, it is a dramatic improvement over both TradFi and Crypto exchanges that exist today. This is the future of exchanges, and our goal is to become the new gold standard in the space.”

About Devvio Inc.

Devvio Inc. is a global pioneer in blockchain technology, renowned for its scalable, sustainable, and secure solutions. Its DevvX blockchain has been recognized as one of the most advanced infrastructures in the industry, changing the way that blockchain is integrated in all aspects of business.

About DevvDigital

DevvDigital is a forward-thinking digital solutions provider dedicated to leveraging blockchain technology for real-world impact. As the exclusive operator of DevvExchange, DevvDigital is committed to transforming the way people interact with digital assets, prioritizing user empowerment, security, and innovation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the anticipated benefits and future operations of DevvExchange under the license agreement with Devvio. These statements are based on current expectations, projections, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions, regulatory changes, technological developments, and other unknown risks. DevvDigital assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Davin Broadbent

CMO DevvDigital

DevvDigital@devvio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0ab1613-fc16-44f6-82da-3e6e82297f4b