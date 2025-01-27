Food Packaging Equipment Eyes $28.92 Billion Revenue Opportunity by 2030: Global and Country-Level Market Analysis by Equipment and Application

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Packaging Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Equipment, Application, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food packaging equipment market size is estimated to surpass USD 28.92 billion by 2030. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR 5.3% from 2025 to 2030. Growing demand for convenient, packaged, processed, and ready-to-eat food products is favoring the packaging industry, especially in emerging regions like Asia Pacific. This factor is anticipated to bode well for market growth in the forthcoming years.







Food Packaging Equipment Market Report: Highlights

The form-fill-seal (FFS) machines segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 28.1% in 2024.

The bakery and confectionery segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 24.5% in 2024, driven by the rising demand for packaged baked goods, which are favored for their convenience and extended shelf life.

The dairy products segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030, owing to the increasing consumption of processed dairy items, such as cheese, yogurt, and milk.

The Asia-Pacific food packaging equipment market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.9% in 2024.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Food Packaging Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Food Packaging Equipment Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.4. Supply-Demand Gap Analysis, 2024

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.5.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.5.2. Standards and Compliances

3.5.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8. PESTEL Analysis





Chapter 4. Food Packaging Equipment Market: Equipment Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Food Packaging Equipment Market: Equipment Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Form-Fill-Seal

4.1.2. Filling & Dosing

4.1.3. Cartoning

4.1.4. Case Packing

4.1.5. Wrapping & Bundling

4.1.6. Others

Chapter 5. Food Packaging Equipment Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Food Packaging Equipment Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Bakery & Confectionary

5.1.2. Dairy Products

5.1.3. Fruits, Nuts & Vegetables

5.1.4. Meat, Poultry & Seafood

5.1.5. Convenience Food

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Food Packaging Equipment Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Regional Snapshot

6.2. Food Packaging Equipment Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia-Pacific

6.6. Latin America

6.7. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.2.1. Company Categorization

7.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End-users

7.3. Competitive Dynamics

7.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

7.3.2. Strategy Mapping

7.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. MULTIVAC

7.4.2. I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

7.4.3. Krones AG

7.4.4. Tetra Pak International S.A.

7.4.5. Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

7.4.6. Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft

7.4.7. Illinois Tool Works Inc.

7.4.8. ARPAC LLC

7.4.9. Coesia S.p.A.

7.4.10. OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH

