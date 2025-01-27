U.S. Home and Garden Fungicides Market Analysis to 2030, Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Bayer, Syngenta, BASF, Corteva, Certis USA & More

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Home and Garden Fungicides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, Form, and Application, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. home and garden fungicides market size is expected to reach USD 608.8 million by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2030. The market is expected to flourish over the years owing to the growing inclination of the end users toward landscaping. The increasing demand for home and garden fungicides, such as captan, folpet, dithiocarbamate, pentachlorophenol, and mercurial, is boosting the growth of the overall market.







U.S. Home and Garden Fungicides Market Report: Highlights

In terms of product, the the organic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. This is attributed to the growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of adopting organic fungicides

The liquid form of fungicides accounted for the largest revenue share in the U.S. home and garden fungicides industry in 2024 and is further expected to advance at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

The turf & ornamentals segment accounted for a dominant revenue share in the U.S. home and garden fungicides industry in 2024 and is foreseen to remain at the forefront in the coming years

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $442.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $608.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. Home and Garden Fungicides Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Profit Margin Analysis (Industry-level)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. U.S. Home and Garden Fungicides Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Home and Garden Fungicides Market, by Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Organic

5.3.2. Inorganic

Chapter 6. U.S. Home and Garden Fungicides Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Home and Garden Fungicides Market, by Form: Key Takeaways

6.2. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Form, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Dry

6.3.2. Liquid

Chapter 7. U.S. Home and Garden Fungicides Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Home and Garden Fungicides Market, by Application: Key Takeaways

7.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Home Garden

7.3.2. Turf & Ornamentals

Chapter 8. U.S. Home and Garden Fungicides Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.7. Strategy Mapping

8.8. Company Profiles

8.8.1. Bayer AG

8.8.2. Syngenta

8.8.3. BASF

8.8.4. Corteva

8.8.5. Certis USA LLC

8.8.6. Central Garden & Pet Company

8.8.7. Nufarm US

8.8.8. Spectrum Brands, Inc.

8.8.9. The Scotts Company LLC

8.8.10. Atticus LLC

