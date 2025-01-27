Bybit Introduces Blockchain-Powered Payment Solution in Brazil with PIX Compatibility





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched Bybit Pay in Brazil, introducing a cutting-edge payment solution that integrates seamlessly with PIX, the country’s leading instant payment system. The launch underscores Bybit’s commitment to bridging Web2 and Web3 payments and providing a streamlined way for users to transact in both fiat and cryptocurrency. Wherever there is PIX, Bybit Pay can be used.

Bybit Pay: Redefining Digital Transactions

Bybit Pay allows users to connect their crypto wallets to a variety of financial possibilities, supporting both fiat and cryptocurrency. The platform simplifies transactions across websites, mobile applications, and point-of-sale (POS) systems, offering an intuitive interface for deposits, withdrawals, and payments. Its launch in Brazil aligns with the country’s growing adoption of digital finance technologies.

Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit, highlighted the significance of the launch: “Bybit Pay is designed to bridge traditional and digital payments effortlessly. Brazil’s forward-thinking adoption of digital finance makes it the ideal market for this launch. By leveraging PIX QR codes and multi-currency support, Bybit Pay offers a seamless, secure, and flexible solution tailored to the evolving needs of our users.”

Currently, Bybit Pay is available to verified users in Brazil through the Bybit app and website. The platform supports payments in Brazilian reais (BRL) and leading cryptocurrencies, including USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH.

Key Features and Benefits of Bybit Pay

PIX QR Code Compatibility



Bybit Pay integrates with PIX, allowing users to scan QR codes to complete payments in fiat or cryptocurrency. This functionality offers a convenient and familiar experience for Brazilian users.

Integrated Wallet Management



The platform combines crypto and fiat wallet functionality, enabling users to manage funds seamlessly across both financial systems.

Multi-Currency Support



Bybit Pay supports a range of currencies, including BRL and popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT).

Blockchain-Backed Security



Bybit Pay ensures secure, tamper-proof transactions through blockchain encryption, maintaining user privacy and transparency.

Benefits for Merchants



Merchants gain the ability to accept payments from Bybit’s global user base of over 60 million, broadening their customer reach and providing an integrated fiat-crypto payment experience.

Welcome Promotion: Cashback Opportunity for Brazilian Users

To celebrate the launch, Bybit is offering a promotional campaign that rewards early adopters.

Event Period : January 27 – February 28, 2025

: January 27 – February 28, 2025 Eligibility: Users who deposit an equivalent of $100 or more and complete a payment by scanning a PIX QR code.

Each week, 100 participants will be randomly selected to receive 100 percent cashback in USDT, capped at the BRL equivalent of 100 USDT per user.

Winner Quotas (Weekly):

Payments of $5 – $10: 50 winners

Payments of $11 – $50: 30 winners

Payments of $51 – $100: 20 winners

Transforming Digital Payments in Brazil

Bybit Pay’s integration with PIX, alongside its multi-currency support and blockchain-powered security, positions the platform as a transformative solution in Brazil’s digital payment landscape. The launch represents a significant step forward in Bybit’s mission to enhance global payment systems and provide secure, flexible solutions for users and merchants.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

