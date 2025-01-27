Veterinary Microchips Industry Analysis 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of Leading Players - Merck & Co, Peeva, Virbac, ID Tech (Eruditus Executive Education), Dipole RFID & More

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Microchips Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Animal Type, Scanner Type, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary microchips market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.44% from 2025 to 2030. The primary drivers of market growth include increasing pet humanization, growing animal health awareness, and increasing adoption of microchipping. As more pet owners and veterinarians recognize the benefits of microchipping such as improved pet identification, enhanced safety, and better chances of reuniting lost pets, the demand for microchip increases. In many regions, microchipping is becoming a mandatory requirement for pet registration, travel, or breeding. Compliance with these regulations drives up the demand for microchips and related services.







Veterinary Microchips Market Report: Highlights

Dogs held the dominant share of the Veterinary Microchips Market in 2024. Dogs are widely adopted as pets, and pet owners are becoming more aware of the value of microchipping for identification and recovery in the event of a loss.

134.2 KHz scanner type dominated the Veterinary Microchips Market in 2024. The most widely used frequency for veterinary microchips is 134.2 kHz, which is standardized for pet identification in many regions, including North America and Europe.

The majority of contemporary pet scanners are made to read microchips that operate at 134.2 kHz. Because of this broad compatibility, pets can be identified no matter where they are, or which scanner is used.

Veterinary hospitals/clinics held the dominant share of the Veterinary Microchips Market in 2024. Nowadays, microchipping services are frequently provided by veterinary clinics as part of their care plans, particularly during regular examinations or spay/neutering operations.

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of over 33% in the Veterinary Microchips Market and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $726.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Veterinary Microchips Market Variable Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market

3.1.2. Ancillary Market

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Adoption of Companion Animals

3.2.1.2. Growing Animal Health Expenditure

3.2.1.3. Increasing Adoption of Microchips

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of Awareness

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Veterinary Microchips Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.3.5. Estimated Percentage of Pets Microchipped by Region, 2024

3.3.6. Estimated Animal Population by Key Countries, Key Species, 2024

3.3.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Veterinary Microchip Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Veterinary Microchip Market: Animal Type Movement Analysis

4.3. Veterinary Microchips Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Animal Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Dogs

4.5. Cats

4.6. Horses

4.7. Others

Chapter 5. Veterinary Microchip Market: By Scanner type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Veterinary Microchip Market: by Scanner Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Veterinary Microchips Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Scanner Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. 134.2 KHz

5.3.2. 125 KHz

5.3.3. 128 KHz

Chapter 6. Veterinary Microchip Market: By Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Veterinary Microchip Market: by Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

6.3. Veterinary Microchips Market Size & Trend Analysis, by distribution channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics

6.3.2. Others

Chapter 7. Veterinary Microchip Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Veterinary Microchips Market Share, by Region, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Regional Outlook

7.4. North America

7.5. Europe

7.6. Asia-Pacific

7.7. Latin America

7.8. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heap Map Analysis

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Merck & Co. Inc.

8.3.2. Peeva Inc.

8.3.3. Virbac

8.3.4. ID Tech (Eruditus Executive Education)

8.3.5. Dipole RFID

8.3.6. Trovan Ltd.

8.3.7. Wuxi Fofia Technology Co. Ltd.

8.3.8. Avid Identification Systems Inc.

8.3.9. Datamars

8.3.10. Pethealth Inc.

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.4.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4.2. Partnerships & Collaborations

8.4.3. Expansions

8.4.4. Product Launches

8.4.5. Product Approvals

8.4.6. Others

8.5. List of Databases

