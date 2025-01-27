Turtle Beach Corporation Appoints Mark Weinswig Chief Financial Officer

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: TBCH), a leading gaming accessories provider, today announced the appointment of Mark Weinswig as Chief Financial Officer effective February 3, 2025.

Mr. Weinswig brings over 25 years of extensive financial leadership experience to Turtle Beach. Most recently, he served as CFO at Ouster following its merger with Velodyne Lidar, where he successfully led the development and implementation of integration strategies, resulting in significant cost savings and operational efficiencies. He’s previously held CFO positions at other companies, including Avinger, EMCORE and Avanex, where he consistently delivered improved financial performance and strategic growth.

“We’re excited to welcome Mark to the Turtle Beach team. His wealth of experience in financial leadership across multiple publicly traded companies makes him an ideal fit for our organization,” said Cris Keirn, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Mark’s proven track record of driving financial performance and strategic initiatives will be invaluable as we continue executing our growth strategy and enhancing shareholder value. We look forward to his contributions and leadership.”

Mr. Weinswig holds an MBA from Santa Clara University and a BS in Accounting from Indiana University. He has held both Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst designations.

“I’m thrilled to join Turtle Beach as the new Chief Financial Officer. Together, we will continue delivering cutting-edge products, while also maximizing value for our shareholders. I look forward to contributing to Turtle Beach’s exciting future, and building on its legacy of excellence,” said Mr. Weinswig.

Mr. Weinswig succeeds John Hanson, who will move into to a senior advisor role for the next six months to ensure a smooth and effective transition.

“We are deeply grateful to John for his significant contributions to Turtle Beach during his tenure,” added Cris Keirn. “His leadership and dedication over the years has been instrumental in our success, and we’re pleased that he will continue providing his expertise as a senior advisor during this transition period. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessories providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, award-winning PC gaming peripherals, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach Corporation acquired Performance Designed Products (www.pdp.com) in 2024. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: TBCH.

