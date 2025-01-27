Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels: Global and Country-Level Market Forecasts to 2029 Featuring Detailed Analysis on 20 Major Companies

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fuel cells for marine vessels market is forecasted to grow by USD 234.6 million during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by demand for alternate propulsion systems, rapid developments in marine propulsion industry, and regulatory policies on emission control.

The study identifies the increasing research and development activities in fuel cell technology as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cells for marine vessels market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of AIP technology and emergence of hybrid propulsion systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The fuel cells for marine vessels market is segmented as below:

By Application

Commercial

Military

Others

By Technology

PEMFC

SOFC

Other Fuel Cells

By Region

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fuel cells for marine vessels market vendors.

Also, the fuel cells for marine vessels market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ABB Ltd.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Bloom Energy Corp.

Cummins Inc.

Echandia Marine AB

General Electric Co.

Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Intelligent Energy Ltd.

MEYER WERFT GmbH and Co. KG

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology B.V.

Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC

Plug Power Inc.

Proton Motor Power Systems PLC

SFC Energy AG

Siemens AG

Sunfire GmbH

TECO 2030 ASA

Toshiba Corp.

Watt Fuel Cell Corp.

