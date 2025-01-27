D-Mannose Industry Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Innovations in Product Formulations Such as Capsules, Powders, and Gummies and Increase in DTC Marketing

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "D-Mannose - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for D-Mannose was estimated at US$830.8 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growing awareness of the benefits of natural and non-prescription treatments has contributed to the popularity of D-Mannose among health-conscious consumers. It is frequently recommended as a preventive solution, especially for individuals with recurrent UTIs. With an increasing preference for natural and functional health products, D-Mannose is becoming a staple in the dietary supplement market.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth of the D-Mannose Market?



The growth in the D-Mannose market is driven by several factors, including the increasing preference for natural health products, rising consumer awareness about urinary health, and scientific research validating its benefits. The trend towards self-care and preventive health management has led consumers to seek non-pharmaceutical alternatives, boosting D-Mannose sales as a trusted and effective option. The rise of e-commerce platforms has further facilitated access to these products, making them available to a global audience.



In addition, the focus on women's health and the emphasis on solutions for recurrent UTIs have propelled the demand for D-Mannose. Innovation in product formulations, such as incorporating D-Mannose with probiotics or other natural ingredients, also contributes to market growth by appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking holistic and multifunctional supplements.



How Are Scientific Studies Supporting the Growth of the D-Mannose Market?



The scientific validation of D-Mannose's efficacy in preventing UTIs has played a significant role in the expansion of its market. Clinical studies have demonstrated that D-Mannose can significantly reduce the incidence of recurrent UTIs without the adverse effects associated with long-term antibiotic use. These findings have led healthcare professionals and naturopaths to recommend D-Mannose as a preventive measure or supplementary treatment for urinary health.



Furthermore, research exploring its additional benefits, such as improving gut health and supporting overall immune function, is expanding its application scope beyond urinary care. This scientific backing not only boosts consumer confidence but also attracts investment and innovation in the development of D-Mannose products, including powders, capsules, and beverages.



Where Are D-Mannose Products Being Utilized and Sold?



D-Mannose products are primarily sold through health stores, pharmacies, and online retail platforms specializing in dietary supplements. The convenience of e-commerce has allowed consumers to access D-Mannose products easily, contributing to its widespread availability and use. Apart from standalone supplements, D-Mannose is also incorporated into combination products that address urinary health, such as cranberry supplements and probiotics. This multifunctional approach appeals to consumers seeking comprehensive wellness solutions.



Additionally, healthcare professionals and clinics focusing on natural medicine and women's health often recommend and distribute D-Mannose, increasing its penetration into medical and wellness practices. The growth in demand is not limited to developed markets; emerging economies are also witnessing increased adoption as awareness of natural and preventive healthcare options rises.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the D-Mannose Capsule segment, which is expected to reach US$592.9 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.1%. The D-Mannose Tablet segment is also set to grow at 3.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $223.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.9% CAGR to reach $218.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

D-Mannose - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) Boosting Demand for D-Mannose

Growing Consumer Preference for Natural and Plant-Based Supplements

Increasing Awareness About the Health Benefits of D-Mannose in Preventive Healthcare

Development of D-Mannose-Based Products for Enhanced Bioavailability

Expansion of the Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements Market Supporting Growth

Increasing Focus on Women's Health and UTI Prevention Driving Product Adoption

Rising Popularity of D-Mannose as an Alternative to Antibiotics

Growth in Online Retail Channels Expanding Accessibility of D-Mannose Supplements

Demand for Organic and Non-GMO Supplements Fueling Market Expansion

Expansion of Clinical Studies Validating the Efficacy of D-Mannose in UTI Treatment

Innovations in Product Formulations Such as Capsules, Powders, and Gummies

Increase in Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Strategies Expanding Market Reach

