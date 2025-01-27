First Responders Children’s Foundation Opens Financial Assistance Applications to First Responders Affected by Southern California Wildfires

First Responders Battling the Blazes have Lost Everything. Disaster Response Fund Provides Financial Assistance to Rebuild

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), a national 501(c)3 organization dedicated to serving the children of U.S. first responders for 24 years, which includes firefighters, police officers, paramedics, EMTs, corrections officers, and 911 dispatchers, is now accepting applications for financial assistance grants from first responders affected by the wildfires in Southern California.

“As first responders courageously battled the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, many lost their own homes while protecting the lives and property of others. These heroes, who always stand ready to serve, now find themselves in need,” Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation said. “We’ve heard from our agencies on the ground fighting these fires that more than 47 first responders have entirely lost their homes and at least another 30 have suffered severe destruction. But, these numbers are just the tip of the iceberg, they will tragically rise. Together, we can help them rebuild and show them the gratitude they so deeply deserve."

Any first responder facing hardship resulting from the devastating fires can apply for financial aid. In less than 24 hours of the application being available, the first responders of Los Angeles have reported a loss and need totalling over $12 million dollars.

First Responders Children’s Foundation is here to help with their Disaster Response Fund providing financial assistance grants and much-needed essential supplies to help frontline heroes and their families rebuild their lives. FRCF is a dedicated and experienced disaster response charity partner having supported first responder families through the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Ian, and most recently responding to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“It brings immense comfort to know that our fire personnel who served on the front lines of these devastating wildfires have the unwavering support of the First Responders Children’s Foundation. These brave first responders have sacrificed so much—some losing their homes, enduring weeks away from their loved ones, and pushing through with courage to help residents and communities. FRCF has always stood by first responders and their families in times of need, and now is no exception. They are a beacon of hope and care for our first responder families,” said Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone, Los Angeles County Fire Department.

In addition to financial relief, First Responders Children’s Foundation offers free mental health counseling to the children of California’s first responders to help them cope with the emotional toll of this tragedy. FRCF’s Mental Health Resiliency program provides counseling with highly trained, culturally-competent therapists who specialize in working with the unique challenges faced by the children of our heroes. The children of these heroes never took an oath to serve, but bear the burden of uncertainty, not knowing if their parent will return home.

“Our LAFD Members have faced unimaginable challenges these past few weeks. Knowing that First Responders Children’s Foundation is partnering with The Widows, Orphans and Disabled Firefighters Fund to help support them and their families during this difficult time brings a deep sense of relief. They have always been a steadfast ally, not just a partner—they are a lifeline for our families providing much needed financial support and specialized mental health counseling for our children," said Christopher Stine, President, Widows, Orphans and Disabled Firefighters Fund.

The FRCF Disaster Response Fund is supported by generous partners including SERVPRO, The Ahlsten Foundation, Good360, GQG Partners, Life-Assist, and Smiling Rocks.

First Responders impacted by the wildfires can learn more and apply for assistance at https://1strcf.org/natural-disasters/

The needs of these first responders far outweigh what FRCF is able to provide. To help these heroes donate here: https://1strcf.org/make-a-donation/

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION:

First Responders Children’s Foundation is a certified national foundation recognized by GuideStar and Charity Navigator that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resilience Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 24 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at 1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

CONTACT:

Joshua Natoli

joshua@1strcf.org

845-332-7933