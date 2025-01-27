Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Business Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Use of Drones and Ground Robots, & Increasing Adoption in Healthcare

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery was estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



With the rise of e-commerce and increasing consumer expectations for rapid, reliable delivery, autonomous last-mile delivery technology is poised to enhance delivery speed, convenience, and sustainability. It also helps reduce carbon emissions, as autonomous electric-powered vehicles consume less energy, ultimately contributing to environmentally conscious logistics solutions. This technology promises to redefine the delivery landscape, setting new standards for how goods are transported in the age of digital commerce.

What Are the Key Growth Drivers of the Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market?



The growth of the autonomous last-mile delivery market is being driven by several key factors, including advancements in AI, rising e-commerce demand, and a heightened focus on sustainable, efficient delivery solutions. One of the most significant drivers is the progress in AI and machine learning, which has enabled autonomous vehicles to navigate complex environments, avoid obstacles, and make real-time decisions. As these AI capabilities continue to mature, autonomous delivery solutions are becoming increasingly reliable and safe, paving the way for more complex and widespread applications.



The rapid expansion of e-commerce has also intensified the demand for faster, more cost-effective delivery solutions, as companies strive to meet consumer expectations for rapid delivery while managing costs. Autonomous delivery technologies offer a way to achieve these goals by operating around the clock without the labor constraints that come with human drivers. In addition, environmental considerations are fueling the adoption of autonomous last-mile delivery systems. Cities around the world face challenges such as congestion and pollution, and companies are under pressure to meet ambitious sustainability targets.



Autonomous last-mile delivery offers an eco-friendly alternative to conventional delivery methods, as electric-powered drones, robots, and vehicles produce fewer emissions and reduce the need for fuel. The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the need for contactless delivery solutions, boosting demand for autonomous systems that can minimize human contact and enhance public safety. As these trends converge - advances in technology, consumer demand for fast delivery, environmental awareness, and health concerns - the autonomous last-mile delivery market is positioned for substantial growth, becoming an essential component in the future of logistics and urban transportation.



How Are Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Solutions Being Used Across Industries?



Autonomous last-mile delivery solutions are gaining traction across multiple sectors, each leveraging this technology to address unique logistics needs and enhance operational efficiency. In e-commerce and retail, companies are adopting autonomous vehicles and delivery robots to provide faster, more cost-effective delivery options, particularly for small packages and groceries within congested urban areas. Large retail chains and online marketplaces have partnered with technology firms to deploy self-driving delivery vehicles that can transport products directly to consumers, even during high-demand periods, without the added burden of labor costs and scheduling limitations.



The food and beverage industry has also embraced autonomous delivery solutions to expedite the distribution of fresh meals and beverages, especially in dense environments like business districts and university campuses, where quick, contactless delivery is in high demand. In the healthcare sector, autonomous delivery is emerging as a critical solution for transporting medical supplies, lab samples, and even prescription medications to patients, allowing healthcare providers to quickly and reliably deliver essential items to remote or underserved areas. This technology is especially transformative in rural and hard-to-reach locations, where access to timely healthcare products can be a matter of public health.



What Challenges Does Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Face in Becoming Widely Adopted?



While autonomous last-mile delivery offers promising benefits, several challenges stand in the way of its widespread adoption. One of the primary technical challenges is navigating the complexities of urban environments, especially those with heavy pedestrian traffic, varying road conditions, and dense infrastructure. Autonomous delivery vehicles and drones must be capable of precisely detecting and avoiding obstacles such as people, animals, and other vehicles, as well as handling weather-related complications like rain, snow, or fog that can obscure visibility and interfere with GPS signals.



Ensuring the safety and reliability of autonomous systems in these conditions is critical, as any failure could pose risks to public safety and damage trust in the technology. Regulatory hurdles also play a significant role in limiting deployment, as autonomous delivery robots and drones are subject to diverse laws and standards across countries, states, and municipalities. These regulations often cover aspects such as flight paths, speed limits, data security, and operational hours, making it difficult to develop a standardized approach for deploying autonomous delivery solutions on a large scale.

Security is another major concern, given that autonomous systems collect and transmit significant amounts of data, including location and usage information, which could be vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Gaining public trust and acceptance is equally important; consumers must feel confident in the safety, reliability, and privacy of autonomous delivery options for them to become a mainstream solution.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market such as Airbus, Altitude Angel, Cheetah Logistic Technology, Drone Delivery Canada, Dronescan and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Ground Delivery Vehicles segment, which is expected to reach US$4.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.4%. The Aerial Delivery Drones segment is also set to grow at 19.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $547.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.6% CAGR to reach $969.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments

Platform (Ground Delivery Vehicles, Aerial Delivery Drones)

Range (Short Range, Long Range)

End-Use (Logistics & Transportation, Food & Retail, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 91 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Fast and Efficient Delivery Services Drives Growth in Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

Increasing Adoption of E-Commerce Fuels Demand for Reliable Autonomous Delivery Solutions

Here`s How Advances in Robotics and AI Enhance Efficiency in Last Mile Delivery

Growing Focus on Contactless Delivery Supports Adoption of Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

Rising Investment in Urban Mobility Expands Market for Autonomous Delivery in Dense Cities

Increasing Use of Drones and Ground Robots for Last Mile Delivery Reduces Operational Costs

Here`s How Autonomous Delivery Supports Scalability for E-Commerce and Retail Sectors

Advancements in Navigation and Mapping Technology Improve Accuracy of Autonomous Deliveries

Growing Need for Delivery Efficiency in Suburban and Rural Areas Expands Market Applications

Here`s How Autonomous Last Mile Solutions Address Labor Shortages in the Delivery Sector

Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Delivery in Healthcare Expands Applications for Urgent Deliveries

Rising Interest in Autonomous Delivery for Grocery and Food Expands Market Reach

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 38 companies featured in this report include:

Airbus

Altitude Angel

Cheetah Logistic Technology

Drone Delivery Canada

Dronescan

Edronic

Flirtey

Flytrex

Hardis Group

Matternet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdoc7o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment