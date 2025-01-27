Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Industry Report 2025: Global Revenues Forecast to Reach $4.25 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.1%

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The agricultural wastewater treatment market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.81 billion in 2024 to $3.01 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing agricultural intensification and expansion, lack of awareness and regulations regarding agricultural wastewater, increased use of fertilizers and pesticides in farming practices, impact of agricultural runoff on water quality, concerns over environmental pollution and ecosystem degradation.



The agricultural wastewater treatment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.25 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to implementation of stringent environmental regulations, rising awareness of water scarcity and conservation, increased investment in sustainable agriculture practices, growing demand for recycled water in agriculture, growing demand for organic food products. Major trends in the forecast period include adoption of advanced technologies for wastewater treatment, integration of decentralized wastewater treatment systems, utilization of innovative biological treatment methods, application of precision agriculture to optimize water usage, development of cost-effective and energy-efficient treatment solutions.



The increasing demand for agricultural water is anticipated to drive the growth of the agricultural wastewater treatment market in the future. The upsurge in the demand for plant-based food products is poised to bolster the agricultural wastewater treatment market's expansion.



Technological innovations are a significant trend gaining traction in the agricultural wastewater treatment market. Key players in the agricultural wastewater treatment sector are directing their focus towards initiating water treatment projects as a strategic approach to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the agricultural wastewater treatment market in 2024. The regions covered in the agricultural wastewater treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the agricultural wastewater treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

