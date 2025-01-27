Biological Drugs Strategic Research Report 2024-2030, Profiles of 45+ Players Including Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Baxter, Biogen, BMS, Eli Lilly and Co, GSK, Merck, Novartis, and Pfizer

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Biological drugs have transformed the treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and diabetes by offering highly targeted, effective therapies. Biologics are also at the forefront of precision medicine, enabling treatments to be tailored to an individual's genetic makeup, which enhances therapeutic outcomes and reduces side effects.

How Is the R&D Pipeline Shaping the Future of Biological Drugs?



The biological drugs market is witnessing significant innovation, particularly in monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and therapeutic proteins. New biologics are being developed to address unmet medical needs, especially in areas like oncology, neurology, and rare genetic disorders. Advances in biotechnology, including CRISPR and CAR-T therapies, are allowing for the development of personalized biologics that can modify disease pathways or even repair defective genes. The growing number of biologics in the development pipeline, coupled with advances in manufacturing techniques like continuous bioprocessing, is making it easier to produce biologics at scale, which will be key to meeting global healthcare needs in the future.



How Is the Adoption of Biological Drugs Impacting Healthcare Systems?



As biologics become more prevalent in treating chronic and life-threatening diseases, they are reshaping healthcare delivery systems. However, their high cost has led to challenges in terms of affordability and accessibility, particularly in developing markets. To address this, biosimilars - essentially, cheaper, highly similar versions of biologic drugs - are gaining traction.



The introduction of biosimilars is expected to reduce the overall healthcare burden and make these life-saving treatments more accessible to a broader population. Regulatory frameworks are evolving to facilitate the approval and market entry of biosimilars, which could significantly influence pricing dynamics and competition in the biological drugs market.



What Role Does Regulatory Approval Play in the Expansion of Biological Drugs?



The regulatory landscape for biological drugs is a critical factor in market growth. Stringent approval processes ensure that biologics meet the highest safety and efficacy standards, which can be a lengthy and expensive endeavor for drug manufacturers. However, as regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) streamline pathways for both biologics and biosimilars, the pace of approvals has increased, particularly for drugs targeting rare diseases and unmet medical needs. Favorable regulations and accelerated approval processes for orphan drugs and breakthrough therapies are helping to bring innovative biologics to market more quickly, contributing to the overall expansion of this sector.



The growth in the biological drugs market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rise of precision medicine, and advancements in biotechnological research. The growing demand for personalized therapies that offer more effective treatment with fewer side effects is a major driver.

Additionally, the approval of novel biologics for rare and complex conditions, along with favorable government policies supporting biologics R&D, is boosting market expansion. The rise of biosimilars is also playing a critical role, as they are poised to increase market accessibility and reduce treatment costs, thereby further driving growth in the biologics segment.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Therapeutic Protein segment, which is expected to reach US$289.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.3%. The Monoclonal Antibody segment is also set to grow at 8.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $95.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.4% CAGR to reach $96.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Biological Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Driving Demand for Biological Drugs

Advancements in Biotechnological Research and Drug Development

Growing Adoption of Biologics in Oncology and Autoimmune Disease Treatments

Increased Focus on Personalized Medicine and Targeted Therapies

Regulatory Support for Biosimilars Expanding Access to Biological Drugs

Technological Innovations in Bioprocessing Improving Drug Production

Rising Investments in R&D by Biopharma Companies

Impact of Expiring Patents on Biologics and Growth of Biosimilars

Global Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure Supporting Market Growth

