EBC Financial Group Partners with Shakti Regeneration Institute to Empower Marginalised Communities and Promote Indigenous Conservation Efforts

RANAGHAT, India, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBC Financial Group (EBC), a leading global financial brokerage, proudly announces its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative through a strategic partnership with the Shakti Empowerment Education Foundation, part of the Shakti Regeneration Institute (SRI). This collaboration will support the Ramakrishna Vedanta Vidyapith school in West Bengal, India, providing 50 low-income students with access to essential educational materials, uniforms, vocational sewing classes, and extracurricular activities.





This partnership forms part of EBC’s broader CSR strategy, which complements its role as a global financial brokerage, enabling access to global markets while promoting equitable education and sustainable development in communities where economic opportunities are limited.

EBC Financial Group has supported the University of Oxford’s What Economists Really Do (WERD) public education series through the sponsorship of two episodes: The Economics of Tax Evasion in 2023 and Macroeconomics and Climate in November 2024. These episodes explore how economics can address significant societal issues and reflect EBC’s broader mission of empowering informed decision-making—a principle that also drives its global brokerage services, enabling individuals and institutions to confidently navigate financial markets. The WERD series is independently produced by the Department of Economics, showcasing its dedication to bridging academic research and real-world challenges.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate EBC’s dedication to advancing educational access, promoting critical discourse, and addressing the interconnected challenges of socio-economic development and sustainability. Shifting focus to India, EBC’s partnership with SRI reinforces its mission to drive long-term societal change at the local level, equipping individuals with the tools to thrive and contribute to the development of their communities while promoting sustainable development at the grassroots level.

In addition to this critical sponsorship, EBC’s leadership in global advocacy is reflected in its contributions to the upcoming documentary #TheRegenerationGeneration, an initiative of SRI directed by its founder, Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri. The film, which addresses the urgent need for regenerative finance and education, highlights the efforts of Nobel Prize-winners, innovators, business leaders, educators, and Indigenous leaders working together to protect vulnerable ecosystems and communities from the increasing threats of climate change. It also features interviews with David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd., and Professor Teytelboym from the Department of Economics, Oxford University. EBC’s involvement across both social projects underscores its commitment to not only supporting local communities but also driving global awareness and action toward sustainable and equitable futures.





Barrett expressed the strategic importance of this partnership: “At EBC, we recognise that the true power of education creates the foundation for transforming societies and creating pathways to lasting change. Our partnership with Shakti Regeneration Institute is more than a sponsorship—it reflects our dedication to uplifting the next generation, as we support the Ramakrishna Vedanta Vidyapith school in equipping marginalised children with the tools they need to thrive. Through our involvement in the #TheRegenerationGeneration 2025 documentary, we are amplifying the voices of Indigenous communities and supporting the preservation of their cultural and environmental heritage. Similarly, our collaboration with the University of Oxford’s Department of Economics on their WERD program underscores our dedication to enhancing global understanding of critical economic and societal issues. By investing in education at every level, we aim to create opportunities, promote equity, and address the challenges of our time. These efforts align seamlessly with our core values of integrity, responsibility, and sustainability.”

Ajay Pal-Chaudhuri, Chairman and Founder of Shakti Regeneration Institute, remarked, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with EBC Financial Group, a collaboration that embodies the convergence of corporate responsibility and global impact. Together, we embark on a transformative journey, combining our strengths in education and ecological advocacy to empower communities worldwide. With EBC’s support, we are not only empowering marginalised children through education but also raising global awareness about the critical challenges facing Indigenous communities and the plight of vulnerable ecosystems.”

Foundational Values at the Heart of EBC’s Mission

EBC’s commitment to making a meaningful difference aligns with its core values of dedication, responsibility, and integrity. By ensuring that financial resources are directed toward impactful projects, EBC exemplifies how corporate responsibility can foster real-world change, contributing to the welfare of communities and the preservation of ecosystems that sustain vulnerable populations. Operating under top-tier regulation, EBC combines its mission to equip investors with access to global markets such as currencies, indices, and commodities with impactful social investments that contribute to community welfare and sustainability.





The Ramakrishna Vedanta Vidyapith school, which will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its founding in January 2025, has been a vital institution in the betterment of local communities in West Bengal. Through its educational programs, the school empowers children and women from marginalised backgrounds, helping them to break the cycle of poverty and contribute positively to their communities. EBC’s support enhances the school’s mission, helping to ensure that these children receive not only basic education but also vocational training and community-building opportunities that will prepare them for long-term success. More information about SRI and its mission can be found at www.shaktiregeneration.org.

For more information about EBC’s causes and initiatives, please visit https://www.ebc.com/ESG.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in the esteemed financial district of London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its services in financial brokerage and asset management. With offices strategically located in prominent financial centres such as London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Bangkok, Limassol, and more, EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access a wide range of global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, shares, and indices.

Recognised by multiple awards, EBC prides itself on adhering to leading levels of ethical standards and international regulation. EBC Financial Group's subsidiaries are regulated and licensed in their local jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

At the core of EBC Group are seasoned professionals with over 30 years of profound experience in major financial institutions, having adeptly navigated through significant economic cycles from the Plaza Accord to the 2015 Swiss franc crisis. EBC champions a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor engagement is treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, offering specialised services in regions such as Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. EBC is also a partner of United to Beat Malaria, a campaign of the United Nations Foundation, aiming to improve global health outcomes. Starting February 2024, EBC supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, demystifying economics, and its application to major societal challenges to enhance public understanding and dialogue.

