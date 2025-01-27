Thermoform Packaging Market is expected to reach revenue of USD 107.0 Bn by 2033, at 8.2% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

New York, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Thermoform Packaging Market is projected to reach USD 52.6 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 107.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Convenience requirements for food, healthcare, and consumer goods are rapidly driving the global thermoform packaging market's growth. Thermoforming heats and molds plastic sheets, while blister and clamshell provide strength, tamper resistance, and visibility. In the field of healthcare, unit-dose blister packaging provides hygienic, protected storage of medications. Companies like Sonoco and Anchor Packaging react to environmental concerns by developing innovative, sustainable materials. North America is the anticipated dominant contributor to this because of its strong packaging sector, health demand, and packaged food consumption. Sustainability trends and technological development further drive market growth across a wide range of industries.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/thermoform-packaging-market/request-sample/

The US Thermoform Packaging Market

The US Thermoform Packaging Market, estimated at USD 17.0 billion in 2024, is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.7% until it reaches USD 33.2 billion by 2033.

Single-serve and convenience packaging growth in the food and beverage market contributes to growth in blister and clamshell packaging in the U.S. thermoform packaging market. Sustainability, further, due to landfill depletion is causing ecology harm and toxic effects on human health, forcing the package manufacturers towards recyclable and bio-based plastics.

Recent structural innovations for food-lifecycle extension include Modified Atmosphere packaging and forming under vacuum. D&W Fine Pack and Dart Container are also investing in the latest thermoforming techniques. Strategic partnerships among the players in the industry further strengthen product development, as consumers also expect convenience and food safety. These are some of the factors that continue to raise the growth trajectory of the market in the region of North America.

Important Insights

The Global Thermoform Packaging Market is valued at USD 52.6 billion in 2024, reaching USD 107 billion by 2033.

is valued at in 2024, reaching by 2033. The U.S. market is projected at USD 17.0 billion in 2024, growing to USD 33.2 billion by 2033 at a 7.7% CAGR.

in 2024, growing to by 2033 at a CAGR. North America is estimated to hold a leading 38.5% share of the global thermoform packaging market in 2024.

is estimated to hold a leading share of the global thermoform packaging market in 2024. Blister card packaging is projected to dominate with a 37.8% share within the packaging type segment in 2024.

is projected to dominate with a share within the packaging type segment in 2024. Plastic materials are anticipated to lead with a 33.2% share in the material segment of the thermoform packaging market in 2024.

are anticipated to lead with a share in the material segment of the thermoform packaging market in 2024. Key players include Amcor, Sonoco, Placon Corp., Display Pack, Pactiv, Dart Container, Constantia, Tray-Pak Corp , and other key players.

, and other key players. The market is expanding globally at an 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Latest Trends

With increasing environmental awareness, the demands on behalf of degradable and recyclable packaging make the thermoform manufacturers consider using bioplastics, compostable materials, and post-consumer recycled content to meet the strict regulatory needs.

Companies want unique packaging designs to increase visibility, especially in the food and beverage industry. Advanced thermoforming techniques, such as pressure forming, allow the usage of custom shapes, colors, and even logos to increase functionality and aesthetic appeal for an appearance on the shelf.

Thermoform Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

There is huge competition in the thermoform packaging market because of leading participation by key players like Anchor Packaging, Sonoco, and D&W Fine Pack through R&D investments, sustainable solution development, and vacuum and pressure forming innovation.

These Companies, together with originals that specialize in "green" materials, enable the possibility of sustainability in packaging. The strategic landscape is characterized by mergers and acquisitions.

Regional competition between North America and Europe is fueled by consumer demand and stiff environmental regulations. Innovation in custom solutions and advanced production methods differentiates firms in this fast-evolving sector...

Some of the prominent market players:

Amcor

Sonoco Products Company

Placon Corp.

Display Pack, Inc.

Pactiv LLC

Dart Container Corp.

Constantia

Tray-Pak Corp.

D&W Fine Pack

Lacerta Group, Inc.

RPC Group Plc

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Sinclair & Rush, Inc.

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/thermoform-packaging-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Thermoform Packaging Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 52.6 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 107.0 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 8.2% The US Market Size (2024) USD 17.0 Bn North America Revenue Share (2024) 38.5% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Packaging Type, By Material, By Basis of Process, By Heat Seal Coating, and By End-Use Industry Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Blister card packaging is expected to dominate the thermoform packaging market, accounting for 37.8% of the market share in 2024, because of the versatility, protection, and visual appearance it offers. It is one of the most popular packaging within the pharmaceutical and FMCG industries for its tamper-evident features and ensures complete visibility of the product covered.

Since blister packaging is lightweight and cost-effective, it minimizes packaging material wastage and transportation costs, thus fitting into the trends of eco-friendly use. Its customizable design supports effective branding, while innovations in thermoforming allow for complex shapes, meeting consumer and regulatory needs. The shift toward recyclable materials strengthens its appeal in eco-conscious markets like North America and Europe.

Thermoform Packaging Market Segmentation

By Packaging Type

Blister Card Packaging Face Seal Trapped Blister Full Card Blister

Clamshells Packaging Mock Two Piece Trifold

Skin Packaging

Trays

Lids

Containers

Others

By Material

Plastics Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Polylactic Acid (PLA) Others (PE, HDPE, LDPE)

Paper & Paperboard SBS WLC Other

Aluminum

Wood

Others

By Forming Process

Vacuum Forming

Pressure Forming

Plug Assist Forming

Drape Forming

Cavity Forming

Two Sheet Forming

By Heat Seal Coating

Water-Based Coatings

Solvent-Based Coatings

Hot Melt Coatings

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Medical Devices

Electronics

Homecare & Personal Care

Automotive

Others

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/thermoform-packaging-market/

Growth Drivers

Urbanization, coupled with busy lifestyles, increases the number of people using packaged foods. These require thermoformed packaging that is durable to maintain freshness and to aid applications for ready-to-eat, frozen foods, snacks, dairy, and produce.

Thermoformed blister packs fulfill pharmaceutical requirements for product protection and integrity of dosage. Increasing healthcare needs throughout the world in recent times have triggered demands for safe and regulatory compliant packaging solutions in Pharmaceuticals and Health Services.

Restraints

Thermoformed plastics, like PET and PVC, contribute to waste, facing regulatory pressure for alternatives. Although biodegradable options exist, they involve higher production costs and infrastructure challenges for manufacturers.

Thermoform Packaging relies on plastics derived from such petroleum-based raw materials. This automatically means that the prices of such raw materials are pegged to oil markets and geopolitical events. The resulting volatility in price further increases operational costs and therefore impinges on profitability and stability in manufacturing.

Growth Opportunities

Basic biodegradable alternatives like PLA and PHA answer various questions with regard to sustainability and, therefore, represent the most attractive thermoplastic packaging material for ecologically sensitive consumers. Immediately after the implementation of such compostable alternatives in thermoforming, these companies secure top positions in the search for sustainable packaging solutions.

Automation and the development of various improvements to thermoforming machinery result in greater efficiency, lower production costs, and superior quality. Innovations related to a multi-layer approach also extend barrier properties, enhancing applications and scalability across diverse industries.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/thermoform-packaging-market/request-sample/

Regional Analysis

North America will continue to dominate the thermoform packaging market, accounting for about 38.5% of the market share in 2024. Its well-established food and beverages industry, high demand for single-serve and ready-to-eat packaging, and fast-growing pharmaceutical industries drive the demand for blister and clamshell packaging solutions.

Ecological concerns raise interest in recyclable or biodegradable alternatives, and companies like Anchor Packaging take a corresponding interest in such solutions. Coupled with the different government legislations on sustainability, advancements in thermoforming for high-volume production at low costs continue to strengthen the position of North America in this market.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Thermoform Packaging Market

October 2024, Sonoco launched thermoformed packaging using recycled materials, meeting sustainability demands within the food and beverage industry.

In August 2024, Anchor Packaging released recyclable thermoform containers, aligning with eco-friendly practices and regulatory standards.

In July 2024, Sonoco acquired Thermoformed Solutions, strengthening its North American presence and expanding product offerings.

June 2024, D&W Fine Pack launched automated thermoforming, enhancing productivity and efficiency, particularly for food packaging applications.

May 2024, Dart Container increased R&D investments for biodegradable thermoform packaging, addressing the demand for sustainable solutions.

In April 2024, Display Pack expanded its sustainable packaging line, offering 100% recyclable thermoformed trays for food and pharmaceuticals.

March 2024, Placon introduced EcoStar packaging using recycled PET, emphasizing sustainability in the consumer goods market.

December 2023, D&W Fine Pack installed energy-efficient thermoforming equipment, reducing carbon emissions, and supporting environmental sustainability goals.

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs

The Global Industrial Bulk Packaging Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 25.2 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 35.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The Global Packaging Automation Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 76.7 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 145.8 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The Global Logistics Outsourcing Market is forecasted to reach USD 1,085.5 billion by the end of 2024 and grow to USD 1,637.8 billion in 2033, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 153.7 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 583.5 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 16.0%.

The Global Electrophysiology Radiofrequency Ablation Catheter Market is forecasted to reach USD 4.4 billion by the end of 2024 and grow to USD 13.0 billion in 2033, with a CAGR of 12.8%.

Global Biodegradable Packaging Market is forecasted to reach USD 533.5 billion by the end of 2024 and grow to USD 927.3 billion in 2033, with a CAGR of 6.3%.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) logistics Market is projected to reach USD 55.0 billion in 2024 and grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 123.9 billion.

Global Thermal Containment Market is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by the end of 2024 and is anticipated to value USD 14.8 million in 2033 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The Global Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market is projected to reach USD 16.0 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.6% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 30.8 billion.

The Global Chemical Logistics Market is expected to reach a value of USD 281.8 billion in 2024 and which further forecasted to reach USD 297.5 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.9%.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world. We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.