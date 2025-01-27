Best Septic Safe Toilet Paper (2025): WGAC's Biodegradable Bamboo Toilet Paper Recognized by Expert Consumers

Boston, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who Gives A Crap (WGAC), a purpose-driven company focused on sustainability and social impact, has received recognition for its biodegradable bamboo toilet paper as a leading choice for septic-safe toilet paper in 2025. Expert Consumers have highlighted WGAC’s dedication to eco-friendly practices and the significant role it plays in maintaining healthy septic systems while reducing environmental impact.

Top Septic Safe Toilet Paper

Who Gives A Crap 100% Bamboo Toilet Paper - a septic-safe, eco-friendly option that’s soft, strong, and kind to the planet





The Importance of Septic-Safe Toilet Paper

Septic systems, which serve homes and businesses not connected to municipal sewer lines, rely on a delicate balance of bacteria to break down waste. The type of toilet paper used can significantly affect the efficiency of this process. Non-septic-safe products can disrupt the bacterial ecosystem, leading to clogs and costly repairs. In response to this, WGAC has focused on developing products that are both biodegradable and septic-safe, ensuring they break down quickly and safely, without harming sensitive septic systems.





Eco-Friendly and Septic-Safe Design

WGAC’s 100% bamboo toilet paper stands out for its combination of ultra-soft texture and exceptional strength. As a fast-growing grass, bamboo is a renewable resource that reduces the need for traditional tree-based products. The company’s bamboo toilet paper rolls are also free from chlorine, inks, dyes, or artificial perfumes, making them a top choice for environmentally-conscious consumers.

The toilet paper is available in double-length rolls with 370 sheets per roll, providing a 3-ply softness designed for comfort. WGAC's bamboo toilet paper is not only a superior choice for septic systems but also a way to minimize deforestation and reduce waste in landfills. By offering subscription services, the company makes it easier for consumers to switch to a more sustainable, septic-safe option without compromising quality.





A Commitment to Social Impact

In addition to their environmental commitment, WGAC donates 50% of their profits to sanitation projects in underserved communities globally, further underlining the social impact of each purchase. Since their launch, WGAC has funded numerous life-changing initiatives that have improved sanitation and access to clean water for millions of people around the world.





A Movement for Thoughtful Consumer Choices

WGAC’s approach is not just about providing a better alternative to traditional toilet paper. It’s about creating a movement that encourages consumers to make thoughtful choices that contribute to both their personal well-being and the health of the planet. The company’s approachable branding, combined with a sense of humor, has resonated with a wide range of customers who want to make a difference with their purchasing decisions.

For more information about WGAC’s eco-friendly toilet paper and its mission to improve sanitation worldwide, visit Who Gives A Crap. The full article is available at ExpertConsumers.org.





About Who Gives A Crap

Who Gives A Crap is a socially responsible company that specializes in eco-friendly toilet paper made from bamboo and recycled materials. By focusing on sustainability and donating 50% of their profits to help build toilets and improve sanitation globally, WGAC combines high-quality products with a mission to make the world a better place. Their products are designed to reduce waste, minimize environmental impact, and support communities in need.





Contact: Drew Thomas (press@expertconsumers.org)







